What happened to Olivia Knighton? Tributes pour in wake of South Carolina boating accident

An 11-year-old girl, identified as Olivia Knighton, passed away in a tragic boating accident that happened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. As per the authorities, the incident happened on July 19 on Intracoastal Waterway near Little River and Knighton passed away at McLeod Seacoast Hospital later.

According to investigators, a 23-foot boat carrying 12 passengers was going on the Intracoastal Waterway when it seemed to have been shaken by a strong wake from another boat, which caused nine people, including Olivia, to fall overboard.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reports that Olivia Knighton was struck by a propeller and later succumbed to her injuries. No other passenger was hurt, according to multiple news reports.

According to media outlet WCVB, Olivia was a fifth-standard student studying at Attleboro's Coelho Middle School. The school's principal Andrew Boles praised her saying she was an amazing student who had a friendly nature and actively participated in various clubs and activities.

Olivia Knighton was the daughter of former New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton, who played for the Revolution twice for a total of 12 years.

Twitter reacts to Olivia Knighton's untimely demise

After the news of Olivia Knighton's untimely demise in a boating accident went viral, Twitterati was left devastated. Several users shared sweet pictures of the deceased girl and paid condolences to her family.

Some of the tributes shared on Twitter are:

On July 20, Brad Knighton took to his Twitter handle to share an official confirmation of Olivia's death, while trying to process the profound grief.

"Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow, we will get through this together as a family."

He added that Olivia Knighton loved soccer and the Revolution and asked for prayers for the family. The New England Revolution also shared a statement after Knighton's devastating death.

"Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit. Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts."

Robert Coelho Middle School will have grief counselors present on campus on July 24. The tragic boating accident is currently under investigation.