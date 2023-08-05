Mega Millions drawings tonight: Winnings numbers for Friday, August 4

The numbers for the Mega Millions drawings tonight were disclosed at 11:00 pm ET, just like every other Tuesday and Friday night. The lottery game, previously known as The Big Game, is a multi-jurisdictional lottery game available across 45 states in the US, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands.

Drawings take place at 11:00 pm ET every Tuesday and Friday night and are held at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia, under the supervision of the Georgia Lottery.

For the Mega Millions drawings tonight, i.e., Friday, August 4, 2023, the jackpot had jumped up to an estimated $1.35 billion, making it the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize in the game's history.

Let's find out the Winnings numbers for the Mega Millions drawings tonight and if there were any winners.

Did you win the $1.35 billion jackpot with the Mega Millions drawings tonight?

The numbers for the Mega Millions drawings tonight, i.e., Friday, August 4, were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56. The Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier was 2X. However, according to ABC News, no jackpot-winning tickets were purchased with these numbers.

Friday night's drawing is reportedly the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history and the fourth-largest in the history of the country. The cash option was recorded at $659.5 million.

Previously, a $20 million jackpot was won by a Syracuse, New York, ticket on April 18, 2023, which has caused the jackpot to rise continuously. Five other jackpots were also won earlier this year.

As per USA Today, it also includes the $1.348 billion haul, which was held in January and was the second-largest prize in the lottery game's history.

How to play the popular lottery game Mega Millions?

The Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play, and according to several sources, there are a total of nine ways in which a contestant can win rewards. They must pick numbers from 1 to 70.

The Mega Ball number should be between 1 and 25. One can select Easy Pick or Quick Pick. Following that, the system picks numbers at random. Matching all six winning numbers in the drawing is the only way to win the jackpot.

What is the Megaplier?

The Megaplier is a feature in the lottery game that multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, or five times. This feature can only be used if the contestant pays an additional $1 for each play.

It is drawn every Tuesday and Friday ahead of the Mega Millions drawings. The pool comprises 15 balls, out of which five are marked with 2X, six with 3X, three with 4X, and one with 5X.

What is the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the next drawing?

ABC News reported that the jackpot for Mega Millions drawings, which has been on a constant rise since the Spring of this year, is anticipated to increase to $1.55 billion in the next pot on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

It will mark the highest-ever pot for the lottery game, breaking its previous record of $1.537 billion from October 2018. The cash option will possibly rise to $757.2 million.

The outlet reported that Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, commented on the excitement around the lottery game and the increasing jackpot:

"The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery. We are grateful for our players, appreciate our hardworking retailers, and remind everyone to play responsibly."

Mega Millions drawings tonight yielded no results, but contestants await the numbers for upcoming Tuesday's drawings.