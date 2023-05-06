5 best ways to get money in GTA Online without investment, ranked

As with all games in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online includes many ways to make money. Two of the most popular options are heists and businesses. However, to generate an income via these methods, players are initially required to invest a relatively heavy amount. Fortunately, the game also has means through which players can get money without investing a single penny.

Given the number of choices in the game, players can easily get a bit overwhelmed while chalking out the best options. To help them with this, here is a ranked list of the best five ways to get money in GTA Online without investment.

Stash Houses and 4 more ways to get money in GTA Online without investment, ranked

5) Collecting Action Figures

There are a total of 100 lost action figures spread across the map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can traverse across the state of southern San Andreas in search of them and get money for doing the same. It is quite similar to collecting hidden packages across the map of Vice City.

Once players collect all the Action Figures, they will be rewarded with a sum of $150,000 and 100,000 RP. There are further exclusive collectibles amongst the rewards as well. While this is an investment-free method to get money in GTA Online, it is quite lengthy and can be done only once.

4) Stash Houses

Stash Houses were added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They are a daily random event where players must reach Stash House locations in GTA Online and clear out a few gangsters inside. Then, they need to loot the Stash House safe by finding its hidden six-digit code.

Those players who do not own any businesses get rewarded with $30,000 for completing it. However, those who do own businesses get supplies restocked for free instead. This event can be completed once every day, and the location changes every 24 hours.

3) The First Dose missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was released in two parts. The first installment is named The First Dose and contains six campaign missions. Here are the names of all The First Dose missions:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Fatal Incursion

Uncontrolled Substance

Make War not Love

Off the Rails

Players get a decent payout for completing them and establish the Acid Lab business through it. These missions can also be replayed any number of times so players can continue to make money with them. However, they can become a little challenging for solo players.

2) Fooligan Jobs

Dax Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online are a set of side missions that get unlocked once all The First Dose missions have been completed. To do this, players must call Dax, who will then assign a Fooligan Job at random. Here are the names of all Fooligan Jobs:

Working Remotely

Liquid Assets

Heavy Metal

Crop Dustin'

Write-Off

Like The First Dose missions, Fooligan Jobs are repeatable and reward players with in-game cash of up to $50,000. They are also quite solo-friendly.

1) The Last Dose missions

The Last Dose is the second and final installment of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It contains five new missions that get unlocked after The First Dose campaign and can easily be completed solo. Here are the names of all The Last Dose missions:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Recently, Rockstar Games raised the payout of all Last Dose missions by 25%. Hence, players can now earn over $50,000 by playing them. They are also repeatable, and those who complete The Last Dose missions for the first time get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online for free.

