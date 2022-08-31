Who plays Poppy Proudfellow in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Meet Megan Richards

BBC 1's Wanderlust actress Megan Richards will portray Poppy Proudfellow in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an upcoming smash series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novel series.

Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation of the LOTR universe arrives in the form of an eight-episode long series this Friday. The first two episodes will premiere on August 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the series says:

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

With multiple seasons, the series will unravel chronicling the Second Age, a time when Middle-earth was in harmony just before one of the greatest tragedies swept over and caused devastation. The villainous Lord Sauron will appear as the central villain.

That said, meet English actress Megan Richards, who will play Poppy Proudfellow in The Rings of Power.

All you need to know about actress Megan Richards

20-year-old English actress Megan Richards previously appeared on BBC 1/Netflix series Wanderlust. Megan received extensive training at The Brit School and West London Drama Training. In 2018, she made her acting debut by appearing in the Nick Payne-written series Wanderlust. She also appeared as a special guest on BBC1's Doctors.

Richards spent the majority of 2019 acting in the German-made Pan Tau. Additionally, she performed in the play Extremism by National Theater Connections at the Soho Theater. She is a talented vocalist and musician who plays the piano, saxophone, and guitar.

"Excited to show a world that is just imagination," says Megan Richards

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the actress spoke about the upcoming series, explicitly mentioning her excitement for its premiere.

Megan Richards said,

"I'm excited that we get to sort of show a world that is just imagination. It's just pure imagination that has been stretched to every single extreme. Um, and I'm excited for people to see all of the work that has been put into it, not just by the cast, but from the crew and production."

She added,

"And just to really see everything that's been built, that's been created, that's been imagined and to sort of really immerse people into the world that we are fortunate enough to play in."

When asked about her favorite episode in the eight-episode long series, Richards replied,

"There are so many elements in lots of the episodes that I really enjoy. I really like stuff that happens in two, something happens in three. I like seven. Let's go with seven. Seven is great."

She added,

"We've got a lot of fun stuff in two. So, if you think of two and seven, that's when sort of the adventure begins. You know, like yeah, it's the journey of a series right. So that's kind of exciting. It's exciting."

Poppy Proudfellow is a Harfoot, one of three breeds of hobbit in the series, who appears alongside her best friend Nori (played by Markella Kavenagh).

Richards reportedly described the two as "the ying to each other's yang" and are often compared to the Hobbits Merry and Pippen from the Fellowship. Richards additionally mentioned that her character is "more cautious of the two and tries to rein Nori in."

Those interested can catch the first look at Megan Richards' Poppy Proudfellow in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video this Friday, September 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das