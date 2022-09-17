"It should have been me": Hilarious Pardi memes take over Twitter as Megan Thee Stallion shares intimate pictures with her boyfriend

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine have left the internet ablaze after sharing a series of images of them together on Instagram. The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2021. Since then, netizens have endlessly expressed that they wish to have a relationship similar to Megan and Pardi.

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of images with her 29.8 million followers. The 27-year-old simply captioned the post as a photo “dump.”

It was the first image in the post that left the internet in a tizzy. Megan Thee Stallion was seen lying on the floor with her derriere facing up as she gazed into the camera. Her boyfriend Fontaine was seen in the back, looking involved in a video game.

In the following images, Megan Thee Stallion posed for a selfie with her beau and shared an image of the couple enjoying a drink. She could also be seen showcasing her nails and a decorated head piece along with several other images.

Although the photo “dump” had 10 images, netizens were struck with the first image itself. Several celebrities commented under the social media post.

Fellow singer Elle Mai commented- “big mood”

Makeup influencer Manny Mua wrote- “looking for my sasuke”

Megan’s boyfriend Fontaine also admitted- “ain’t hit a shot all game”

Meanwhile, netizens took to Twitter to claim that they have been wishing for a relationship like the singer and Fontaine. One fan even tweeted, "Me when I see Pardi post because it should’ve been me."

Netizens react to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram post

As mentioned prior, the internet was sent into a frenzy after the Sweetest Pie singer shared the post. Many jokingly expressed that they wished they were in place of Fontaine, so that they could enjoy Megan’s company. Others created memes expressing that they were jealous of the duo’s relationship.

Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine?

Pardi Fontaine’s real name is Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe. The rapper initially thought of basing his stage name off of Back to the Future character Marty McFly. However, he decided to stick to Pardi and omit Marty. The Fontaine part of his stage name comes from his time spent working at Saks Fifth Avenue.

He revealed in an interview:

“I used to walk past this Anne Fontaine store all the time, and I didn’t know exactly what it meant or what it sold, but I just knew Fontaine sounded hella important.”

Since stepping into the music industry, he has collaborated with big names including Cardi B for her track Backin’ It Up. He also co-wrote Cardi B’s famous song Bodak Yellow. Fontaine has also worked on Kanye West’s Violent Crimes and Ed Sheeran’s South of the Border, among others.

He released his own mixtape in 2019 titled UNDER8ED along with Atlantic Records.

Megan Thee Stallion has been open about her relationship with Fontaine and the Grammy-winner revealed on Peace of Mind with Taraji:

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

She also revealed that their emotional connection is much stronger than the one she shared with her ex-partners from her previous relationships. It seems like the couple are going strong and followers can expect more snippets of Megan and Fontaine in the future.

