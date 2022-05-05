Meltdown: Three Mile Island ending explained - The corruption that cost lives  

Netflix's latest documentary, Meltdown: Three Mile Island, is finally here to explore the biggest nuclear accident in the United States in 1979, at Three Mile Island, that jeopardized the safety of people in and around Pennsylvania.

The four-part documentary series does a commendable job of bringing to light the corruption in the nuclear industry and how that compromises the lives of millions by documenting an unlike-never-before nuclear accident that terrorized Pennsylvania.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island introduces the nuclear tragedy

The Netflix series Meltdown: Three Mile Island starts with sirens blowing. An emergency is declared when the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant faces a situation that could jeopardize the lives of millions in the present and in the years to come.

The documentary, divided into four parts, attempted to highlight the accident at the nuclear plant of Three Mile that caught everyone by surprise and shock and threw apart the lives of people living in and around Pennsylvania.

Although the situation was dire, the public was kept in the dark about the matter by being made to believe that it was a minor issue and would be resolved. So there was no need for any extreme precautionary measures. But nothing could be further from the truth.

What caused the accident at Three Mile?

While the first half of the documentary draws upon the incident's public reaction and the management's statements, the second part brings to light what was truly happening in the nuclear plant and how it was far worse than the plant's management let out.

Through the narratives of activists, the general public, nuclear energy specialists, plant workers, and management representatives, the documentary lays bare the deeper issues regarding the accident.

The situation at Three Mile Island was far worse than anticipated, even on the first day of the accident. The hydrogen bubble that threatened to blow up the plant had started forming way before the public was made aware.

It threatened to blow up the plant, but the issue was covered up with lies because the truth coming out would endanger the future of nuclear energy, which was a very profitable field.

The mishap in the plant, which caused the core to collapse due to overheating, was caused by a faulty design which the plant management was well aware of. Despite the compromised safety of millions of people, they went ahead with the plan and built the plant.

This was all revealed when a plant worker involved in the clean-up after the accident went public with the information he had regarding the mismanagement of the plant and the management's decision to use methods that would further aggravate the situation.

Only with the involvement of GAP did Three Mile Island manage to narrowly avert a nightmare scenario. Investigators started an investigation into the safety of the plant, and the public was enraged that such a potential threat was downplayed.

Catch Meltdown: Three Mile Island, now streaming on Netflix.

