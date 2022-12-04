Lifetime's latest holiday film, Merry Textmas, will air on the network on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The film tells the story of a young app developer who unexpectedly finds love during Christmas after accidentally adding a man to her family group chat. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''Gaby Diaz is an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her very close and very traditional family. Every year, the Diaz family gathers at abuela’s house in Oaxaca, Mexico, a town renowned for its “12 Challenges of Christmas,” which playfully ignites the entire town’s Christmas spirit.''

The description further states:

''When Gaby accidentally adds Alex Alvarado, a handsome graphic designer who’s lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her well-meaning family decides to secretly invite him to join them in Oaxaca for Christmas. As they begin to play matchmaker for Gaby and Alex, can the Diaz family help Gaby and Alex recognize that each of them is actually the other’s perfect Christmas present?''

The film features Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa in the lead roles along with various others essaying pivotal supporting roles. Merry Textmas is helmed by Alba Gil and written by Timothy Kuryak.

Lifetime's Merry Textmas cast: Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa romance each other in new Christmas film

1) Ariana Ron Pedrique as Gaby Diaz

Ariana Ron Pedrique plays the lead role of Gaby in Merry Textmas. Gaby accidentally adds a charming graphic designer to her family group chat, following which a number of funny events unfold.

Viewers can expect Ron Pedrique to deliver a memorable performance in the upcoming movie.

Apart from Merry Textmas, Ron Pedrique is best known for her performances in Rosario Tijeras and José José: El Príncipe de la Canción.

2) Rodrigo Massa as Alex Alvarado

Actor Rodrigo Massa portrays the role of Alex in the new Lifetime holiday film. Massa plays the charismatic graphic designer whom Gaby accidentally adds to her family's group chat. Massa is expected to play Ariana Ron Pedrique's love interest in the film.

As an actor, Rodrigo Massa's film and TV credits include El Dragón: Return of a Warrior, Destination Wedding, Like, and The Color of Passion, to name a few.

Apart from Rodrigo Massa and Ariana Ron Pedrique, Merry Textmas also features Luisa Muriel as Abuel, who is expected to play a key role in the movie. Luisa Muriel is known for her appearances in The Five Juanas, Esta historia me suena, and Como dice el dicho.

Details about the rest of the cast members are not known at this point.

Lifetime has not dropped an official trailer for the film, but a lyric video for the song How Could I Have Known? has been released. It offers a glimpse of several memorable scenes from the film, featuring Gaby and Alex along with the former's family members. Based on the synopsis and lyric video, viewers can expect a warm and lighthearted Christmas film that'll put a smile on your face.

Don't miss Merry Textmas on Lifetime on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

