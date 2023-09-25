Michael Ball On With The Show 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Michael Ball has announced a new tour, titled On With The Show 2024, which is scheduled to take place from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024, in venues across the UK. The tour will be the singer-actor's first major concert tour since his performance at Earlham Park in Norwich, England, on June 26, 2022, where he performed with The Overtones.

The singer announced his new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Portsmouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, and London, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 25, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available on September 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed via the Live Nation page for the tour.

General tickets will be available on September 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via the aforementioned Live Nation page.

Michael Ball to bring Amy Wadge on tour with him

Michael Ball will be going on tour for the first time in two years with his newly announced UK tour, and joining him on the tour will be special guest Amy Wadge.

Wadge is best known for her collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the 2016 single Thinking Out Loud, for which she received the Song of the Year award at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The full list of dates and venues for the Michael Ball 2024 UK tour is given below:

March 11, 2024 - Brighton, UK at The Dome

March 13, 2024 - Portsmouth, UK at Portsmouth Guidhall

March 14, 2024 - Cardiff, Wales, UK at St David's Hall

March 16, 2024 - Bath, UK at The Forum

March 17, 2024 - London, UK at Eventime Apollo

March 19, 2024 - Oxford, UK at New Theater

March 20, 2024 - Ipswitch, UK at Regent Theater

March 22, 2024 - Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

March 23, 2024 - Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

March 25, 2024 - Brimingham, UK at Symphony Hall

March 26, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

March 28, 2024 - York, UK at Barbican

More about Michael Ball and his career

Michael Ball was born on June 27, 1962, in Worcestershire, UK. The actor started exhibiting artistic talents at an early age and completed his education at Guildford School of Acting, graduating in 1984.

The actor had his first major role as Marius Pontmercy in the 1985 Alan Boubill stage adaptation of Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. The actor also reprised the role in the special Les Misérables: The Dream Cast in Concert later in 1995.

His next major theater credit came with the mid-2000s musical Hairspray, in which he played the role of Edna Turnblad.

The role netted him the Best Actor in a Musical award at the 2008 Lawrence Olivier Awards. The actor would continue to play the role in the 2021 revival of the play in London.

Michael Ball had his last major theater credit with the musical Mack and Mabel by Jonathan Church, based on the original play by Jerry Herman. Ball played one half of the titular duo, Mack Sennet.

Aside from his theater career, Michael Ball is also known for his music career, in particular for his 2016 collaborative album with Alfie Bone, Together. The album was a chart-topper on the Scottish and UK album charts, respectively.