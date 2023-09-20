Top 5 Hugh Jackman films to catch before Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman is set to return to his iconic role as the Wolverine in the upcoming superhero film from Marvel Studios, Deadpool 3. The film is set to be directed by Shawn Levy, the director of Free Guy (2021) and The Adam Project (2022).

The screenplay for the film will be credited to Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan (2017) (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Set to be the third chapter of the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool 3 will introduce the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

The cast features Ryan Reynolds in the titular character alongside Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, and others in pivotal roles.

Deadpool 3 has already generated quite the buzz with Hugh Jackman's return to his role of the iconic mutant Wolverine since he retired from the character after Logan (2017). While there has been no announcement from Marvel about Jackman's continued involvement in the MCU, fans are excited to see the actor reprise his mutant role.

This article explores some of the best movies that Hugh Jackman has starred in. If you love his work or want to check out some of his other films before catching him baring his adamantium claws in Deadpool 3, this list is perfect for you.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author. Individual opinions may differ.

Les Misérables, Logan, and 3 other Hugh Jackman films to watch right now

1) Les Misérables

Les Misérables (Image via Universal)

Les Misérables is an epic period romance musical from the house of Universal Pictures. The film is directed by Tom Hooper, with a screenplay whose writing credits go to William Nicholson, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer. Based originally on Victor Hugo's 1862 French historical novel of the same name, the film was released in US theaters on 2012 Christmas Day.

The film featured a star-studded ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Redmayne, and Samantha Barkes. The film was a huge commercial and critical success, earning multiple prestigious accolades. It was even hailed by many as one of the most noteworthy musicals of the decade.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Universal, reads as follows:

"Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells the story of ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert, after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine's young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever."

2) THE SON

The Son (Image via Sony)

THE SON is a drama film offered by Sony Pictures Classics. Florian Zeller directed the movie with a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton, based on his 2018 French play Les Fils. The film premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival before widely releasing in theaters in January 2023.

The film starred Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Sir Anthony Hopkins, among others, in pivotal roles.

While the film was not a hit among critics, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern's performances were lauded worldwide. Jackman even received multiple nominations for Best Actor in a Drama.

The synopsis for the film from Sony reads as follows:

"THE SON centers on Peter, whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth is upended when his ex-wife Kate appears at his door to discuss their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing school for months and is deeply troubled. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have wanted his own father to have taken care of him while juggling his and Beth's new son, and at work an offer of a dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present."

3) Prisoners

Prisoners (Image via Warner Bros.)

Prisoners is a crime thriller from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Denis Villeneuve directed the film with a screenplay written by Aaron Guzikowski, and Sir Roger Deakins handled the cinematography. The film premiered at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival before being released in nationwide theaters.

The film starred Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Viola Davis in pivotal roles alongside Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Paul Dano, Melissa Leo, and others in supporting roles. The film received critical acclaim for Jackman's performance and Villeneuve's direction.

The official synopsis, as provided by Warner Bros., reads as follows:

"Keller Dover is facing every parent's worst nightmare. His six-year-old daughter, Anna, is missing, together with her young friend, Joy, and as minutes turn to hours, panic sets in. The only lead is a dilapidated RV that had earlier been parked on their street. Heading the investigation, Detective Loki arrests its driver, Alex Jones, but a lack of evidence forces the only suspect's release..."

It continues,

"...Knowing his child's life is at stake, the frantic Dover decides he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The desperate father will do whatever it takes to find the girls, but in doing so, he may lose himself, begging the question: When do you cross the line between seeking justice and becoming a vigilante?"

4) Logan

Logan (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Logan is a superhero drama from the house of 20th Century Fox. James Mangold directed the film with a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Frank and Michael Green. The film was released in 2017 as the final part of the Wolverine trilogy and took inspiration from the original comic's Old Man Logan storyline.

The films starred Hugh Jackman in the titular role alongside Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Richard E. Grant in pivotal roles. Logan was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its emotional depth in the superhero genre alongside the direction, screenplay, and Hugh Jackman's iconic performance.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

5) Bad Education

Bad Education (Image via HBO)

Bad Education is a biographical crime comedy-drama from the house of HBO. Cory Finley directed the film with a screenplay by Mike Makowsky, based on Robert Kolker's 2004 New York magazine article, The Bad Superintendent. The film premiered at the 2019 TIFF before airing on HBO in 2020.

The film featured an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, Allison Janey, Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Wolf, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a favorite among critics and viewers, with the cast's direction, screenplay, and performance especially earning praise.

The official synopsis from HBO reads as follows:

"It was a true-life lesson in corruption. Dr. Frank Tassone was a charismatic superintendant who led Roslyn High School to the top ranks of schools in the nation. He also happened to be part of an $11 million embezzlement scheme that rocked the upscale Long Island town. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this story of the biggest public-school embezzlement in U.S. history."

Expand Tweet

Jackman will return to the big screen as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.