How many children does Ray Romano have? All about his family as daughter gets engaged

Ray Romano's daughter Alexandra is now engaged. Ray announced the news during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on April 19, 2023. While Mark questioned Romano about his daughter's engagement, Romano stated that his daughter surprised him by sending a picture of her ring. He added:

"All I could think is I know my daughter. This movie has to make a lot of money this week. The doves alone are gonna cost."

Kelly asked Romano about the expenses of a wedding, and Ray replied that he did not know anything about it. He stated that his wife is going to plan everything, and he will simply sign the check.

Ray Romano is a father of four children

Ray Romano has gained recognition over the years for being a flawless comedian and actor. He has been featured in several films and TV shows. But despite having a busy life, he has been able to raise four children.

Romano tied the knot with Anna Scarpulla in 1987, and their first child, Alexandra Romano, was born on March 22, 1990.

Alexandra is an actress and has been featured on her father's show several times. She is known for her appearance in Ice Age: Continental Drift and her LinkedIn profile states that since 2017, she has been working as a marketing and communications manager at Shondaland.

Ray and Anna became the parents of twins Gregory Romano and Matthew Romano on January 13, 1993. The former has been a production assistant on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the latter has held the same position on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ray's youngest son is Joseph Raymond Romano. Born on February 16, 1998, he is yet to play a bigger role in any big-budget project, but he has been a voice actor in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, released in 2009.

Ray Romano shares a good relationship with all four children

Ray Romano has shared a great bond with his four children in all these years (Image via Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Ray Romano has four adult children and has shared a good relationship with them over the years. While speaking to People in 2020, Romano said that he has been at home with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has its pros and cons.

He stated that he has not worn pants in four months and added that it is "hard and crazy." He continued:

"We have three more episodes to shoot of this [HBO Max] show I'm doing, Made for Love. And we were about to go into pre-production for a move I wrote with my writing partner. We're still kind of working on it."

Romano mentioned that he loved his children's company during the pandemic as they were all staying together at the same place despite the fact that all four of them have their own residences. Explaining what he has learned about himself by staying at home, Romano stated:

"I discovered that going four days without showering is really not that much different from five days. For the gross factor, it kind of flattens the curve."

The 65-year-old is popular for his performance as Ray Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, which airs on CBS. He has been featured in other shows like Men of a Certain Age and Parenthood.

