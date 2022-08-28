Top 5 PG-13 films on Netflix right now

Netflix is one of the leading OTT platforms across the world, and its extensive collection of content is evidence of the same. With a collection spanning across multiple genres and all ratings, Netflix has something to offer to everybody.

The streaming giant not only hosts features and third-party content on its platform, but has also gotten into the production of original titles which are available exclusively on Netflix. In the following article, we have prepared a list of our top picks of PG-13 rated movies available on Netflix right now for streaming. Be sure to check out these titles if you have not yet done so.

The Gray Man, Les Misérables and more - the best PG-13 movies to stream on Netflix right now

1) The Gray Man

The Gray Man (image via Netflix)

The Gray Man was released on Netflix on July 22, 2022 and has been well-liked by the audience. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film stars prominent stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Rege-Jean Page, and Alfre Woodard, among others. It is known to be Netflix's most expensive project till date, with a production value of $200 million.

The Gray Man tells the story of Court Gentry, a legendary mercenary whose identity is unknown to everybody. As the CIA's top asset, when he accidentally uncovers some dark secrets of the agency's missions, he triggers an international manhunt, helmed by his manic colleague, Lyod Hansen.

The Gray Man is filled with exciting high-paced action sequences that keep you entertained.

2) Les Misérables

Les Misérables (Image via Universal)

Les Misérables is a 2012 epic period musical which was received very well by audiences and critics alike. The film went on to earn $441 million against a budget of $61 million and received multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Directed by Tom Hooper, the musical stars an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Sasha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The story follows Jean Valjean, a prisoner set free on parole after serving nineteen years for stealing bread. He broke parole and stole silverware from the church where he was given shelter. But when caught, the bishop chose to forgive him and gave him the silverware to help him change his life. Valjean took this opportunity to start anew and later became the owner of a factory and a mayor.

But Javert, the officer in charge of the prison, has suspicions about the true identity of the mayor and wants to imprison Valjean again. This sets in motion a long and arduous chase spanning over years. Set during the Paris uprising of 1832, the film also explores civil relations with the state.

3) The Adam Project

The Adam Project (Image via Netflix)

The Adam Project is a 2022 science fiction action comedy drama by Netflix. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features stars like Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, and Catherine Keener, among others. It has been one of the more anticipated films of this year with production starting back in 2012.

The Adam Project is set in a dystopian world where time travel is possible. Adam Reed is a fighter pilot who steals a time jet to go back to the past and save his wife. Injured during the ordeal, Adam crashlands in 2022 and goes to his childhood home to get first-aid. Followed by Maya Sorian, the leader of the dystopian world, Adam recruits his younger self and travels to 2018 to get help from their father, Louis Reed, the one who invented time travel.

4) Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes (Image via Netflix)

Enola Holmes is a 2020 mystery film from Netflix, based on the book of the same name by Nancy Springer. The movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer and is based on a screenplay by Jack Thorne. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter. Originally set for a theatrical release by Warner Bros., Netflix picked it up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spin-off of the famous Sherlock Holmes stories, the film revolves around their teenage sister, Enola, as she travels to London looking for their mother. While on her quest to look for Eudoria, she crosses paths with the young Viscount Tewkesbury. They set off on an epic adventure, and Enola uses her sleuthing skills to solve a mystery which puts the whole world in imminent danger.

5) Dunkirk

Dunkirk (Image via Warner Bros.)

Dunkirk is a 2017 war film directed and produced by Christopher Nolan. The film has an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Fionn Whitehead, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles in his debut role, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Barry Keoghan and others.

The movie was received very well by critics and audiences alike, grossing $527 million worldwide, the highest for a World War II film. Dunkirk also received praise for its sound and editing, and went on to win three Academy Awards in these segments.

The film tells the story of the large-scale evacuation that took place in May 1940 from the beaches of Dunkirk. When Germany advanced into France, they successfully trapped the Allied troops on the beach, with no further escape. But more than 330,000 Allied troops were evacuated by every available naval vessel, civilian and military.

The film divulges the story through multiple angles and gives us a segregated perspective from land, air and water.

Edited by Somava