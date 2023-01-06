''Recorded in the closet of my room'': Laura Dern opens up on her secret The White Lotus cameo

Actress Laura Dern recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her secret cameo in the second season of HBO's critically acclaimed anthology drama series, The White Lotus. She told Jimmy Kimmel that,

''(The cameo scene was) recorded from the closet of my room actually.''

She also spoke about her friendship with the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, with whom she'd collaborated earlier on another series titled Enlightened on HBO. During the interview, she also discussed her upcoming film, The Son, among other things.

Laura Dern opens up on The White Lotus cameo, new film The Son, and more

Laura Dern told Jimmy Kimmel that The White Lotus' creator Mike White is an old friend of hers and described him as "brilliant". Dern then went on to describe her experience playing the cameo in The White Lotus. She said,

''It was amazing. I just loved doing it, and I loved, you know, literally recoding him into my phone and him saying, just go to town and be as angry as you want.''

When Kimmel asked her if anyone recognized her voice on the show, she said that a few people did, including her son, who didn't know Dern was part of the series. In The White Lotus, Laura Dern voices the character of Dominic's wife, Abby.

Apart from that, the actress spoke about her new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller and starring Hugh Jackman in a major role. She said that in the film, Hugh Jackman plays her ex-husband and their son is ''in a mental health crisis'' and the parents struggle to deal with him. She further mentioned,

''We're in a severe epidemic when it comes to mental health in this country and everywhere else. And there's so much shame around it that there hasn't been a global conversation around mental health. And so these parents are stuck in the unknown of how to help him and how to protect him. And even how to co-parent through it, given their own issues and challenges.''

A quick look at Laura Dern's recent works

Laura Dern starred in the latest installment of the iconic Jurassic World franchise, titled Jurassic World Dominion. It is a sequel to Fallen Kingdom and takes place four years after the events depicted in the film. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Universal Pictures:

''From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world.''

The synopsis further reads,

''This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.''

Over the years, Laura Dern has been a part of several critically acclaimed and popular films like David Lynch's Blue Velvet, Inland Empire, Jurassic Park, Marriage Story, and many more. Her memorable TV acting credits include Big Little Lies, Enlightened, and The Mindy Project, to name a few.

Dern's new film, The Son, is set to be released across the US on January 20, 2023.

