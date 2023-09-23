Michael Caine's The Great Escaper: Meet the cast

The Great Escaper is an upcoming film featuring Michael Caine who has established himself as one of the finest actors to have graced the screen. The upcoming film may very well be the final role for the actor who has reached the age of 90.

The plot for the upcoming film reads:

"Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of octogenarian Bernard Jordan’s escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France."

It further reads:

"In the summer of 2014, Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine) made global headlines. He had staged a “great escape” from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings 70th anniversary."

The Great Escaper reunited veteran actor Michael Cain with another veteran actress Glenda Jackson. The two last shared the screen together around 47 years ago when they starred in the Joseph Losey classic The Romantic Englishwoman. The film, Great Escaper, is scheduled to be released across theaters on October 6, 2023.

The Great Escaper Cast - A final role for Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson

1) Michael Caine as Bernard Jordan

Sir Michael Caine CBE is a British film icon who has appeared in more than 160 films to date. The veteran actor is a two-time Academy Award winner and has even been honored with the Golden Globe award thrice.

He made his breakthrough in the 1960s with roles in films like The Italian Job (1969) and Zulu (1964). Some of his most iconic films include Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), Dressed to Kill (1980) and The Prestige (2006). Caine has also been a regular feature in the films of Christopher Nolan and the actor will most likely be doing his last role in the film The Great Escaper.

In the film, he plays the role of Bernard Jordan, a war veteran who broke out of his nursing home to travel to France on his own and attend a D-Day memorial commemoration.

2) Glenda Jackson as Irene Jordan

A still of Glenda Jackson (image via Vogue)

Glenda Jackson CBE was an English actress and politician who is considered one of the most accomplished actresses of her time. She has won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice for appearing in the films Women in Love (1970) and A Touch of Class (1973). She recently received both the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and the International Emmy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Elizabeth Is Missing (2019).

In the film, she played the role of Bernard Jordan's wife Irene Jordan. Irene and Jordan enjoyed a long and successful marriage and she played a pivotal role in the film, which incidentally became her last ever film role.

3) Danielle Vitalis as Adele

A still of Danielle Vitalis (image via IMDb)

Danielle Vitalis is an actress based out of London and has appeared in films like Attack the Block (2011), and The Bubble (2022). She has also appeared in an episode of the hit Netflix series Black Mirror.

In The Great Escaper Danielle Vitalis plays the role of Adele who is a care home worker, at the place where Bernard Jordan is residing.

The Great Escaper - Other members of the cast

The film also includes stars like John Standing, Will Fletcher, Laura Marcus, Victor Oshin, Donald Sage, Kiera Bell, Ian Conningham, Jack Johnson, Isabella Domville, and Joe Bone among others.

