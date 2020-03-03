William Regal reveals how Michael Caine helped him in wrestling [Exclusive]

William Regal has revealed the advice he's taken from Michael Caine

In WWE, William Regal has worn many hats. Not literally, of course, but the current NXT General Manager transitioned to his on-screen managerial role on the black and gold brand following an incredibly successful in-ring career via the role of RAW General Manager. Regal currently also holds an off-screen role of Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

In every single one of his on-screen roles, Regal gained high praise and critical acclaim for his character work - not least for his ability on the microphone. It comes as a surprise, then, when Regal himself states that he "isn't the best talker in the world" and praises Hollywood A-lister Michael Caine for being able to "get by" on the mic!

I can react to people. I'm not the best talker in the world but there's not a single person who's ever done this that I can't stand toe-to-toe with them and keep up with them - or just react off of what they are doing. I don't need to say anything, I don't need to be the best wordsmith but I can get by just out of being able to react and not act.

Regal revealed where he heard that advice - and it wasn't from someone in the wrestling industry!

I learnt that from watching Michael Caine in an interview. Luckily, I saw him on Parkinson when I was very young and he was asked, "What's the best advice you'd give?" He said, "Don't learn to act, learn to react." It stuck with me and I've learned to just react. Doesn't matter what I think you're going to say, I'm not going to say what I'm going to say until you've delivered it, because you might not deliver it how I'm expecting you to.