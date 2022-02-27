Michael Jordan 1986 game-worn signed shoes: Auction details, minimum bid, and more

Heritage Auctions is all set to auction off another piece of legendary Michael Jordan’s footgear.

An autographed pair of 1986 game-worn Michael Jordan's shoes, the Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are being put under the hammer by Heritage Auctions.

The historic pair of shoes were worn by the star on April 1, 1986 at the MECCA Arena in Milwaukee.

More about the Michael Jordan 1986 game-worn sneakers

Although, the reserve amount for the pair is $500,000 USD, the minimum bid starts at $29 USD. The proxy bidding will end on February 26, 10.00 pm CT, while the auction dates are fixed for February 26 and 27. The estimated value is expected to go above $1,000,000 USD.

The state-of-the-art sculpture of leather and rubber is deep-rooted in American cultural iconography. These historical and groundbreaking pieces are always under sneakerheads’ radar.

Compared to contemporary and futuristic designs of footwear today, Nike Air Jordan 1 of 1986 appear pleasantly minimal. Made in a white and red colorway, the pair is adorned with Michael Jordan's autograph on the right shoe, next to the swoosh.

The sneakers that Michael wore were slightly modified from their standard design to reduce the risk of injury to his healing bones. For the pair, the standard soles were replaced with much softer and wider ones.

A manufacturing defect can be witnessed in the form of an uneven count of eyelets on each side of the right shoe's tongue, where it lacks a punch from where the third from the top should be at the interior ankle. The left shoe does not possess this pattern and is laced properly.

Upon comparing the pair with pictures from 1986 games, the uneven tier of crossed laces is clearly noticeable.

There is also a missing eyelet on the right shoe. Further, the interior of the shoe ankles are stamped with the factory code 13 860304STPS in white color. The code is quite understandable for every Air Jordan specialist.

It starts with 13 which denotes the size of the shoe. Followed by the production year, written as 86. In the code, 0304 depict the month of its production, which was between March and April. Next, ST denotes the site of production and PS stands for Player Sample. The code is significant because it is found only in the pair made for Jordan.

