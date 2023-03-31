Mighty McMuffin to Steakhouse Stack: All about the 5 new items on the McDonald's menu

So far this year, fans of McDonald's have been treated to a ton of new products when they visit for their fast food fix. Now, to the delight of the chain's fans in the UK, five new additions have recently appeared on the menu. While some of the new products may have limited editions, others that debuted earlier in the year have persisted, and some old favorites are also making a comeback.

The additional items that McDonald's added to its menu in March will be offered for six weeks from March 29, 2023, or until supplies last. As of right now, it is unknown which of them might become permanent, but fans can visit their closest branches to try these out.

What are the ingredients added to the fresh McDonald's menu in 2023?

The new items on the menu have intrigued fans of the chain and they are ready to dig into it. However, some also wonder what the new menu has to offer them and what their favorite fast food items contain.

Chicken Big Mac: McDonald's has brought back the Chicken Big Mac after it first appeared on the menu in February 2022. Among the recognizable three-layered buns are two crispy chicken breast patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and, of course, Big Mac sauce.

Price: £4.49 each or £6.09 for an extra value meal

Mighty McMuffin: This loaded muffin, which is a new addition to the breakfast menu, is made out of a toasted English muffin, a pork sausage patty, a free-range egg, two slices of bacon, and a slice of cheese. Based on their preference, customers can serve it with either ketchup or brown sauce.

Price: £4:59 each or £5.99 for a meal

Steakhouse Stack: Two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, red onions that have been crisped up, lettuce, and a creamy peppercorn sauce are all included in this new addition. The whole thing is served on freshly baked bread.

Price: £5.39 each or £6.99 for a meal deal

Mozzarella Dippers: The well-loved Mozzarella Dippers, which are mozzarella cheese sticks covered in breadcrumbs and topped with a tomato salsa dip, are also returning. After being eliminated last summer and replaced with Halloumi Fries, the side dish is now back.

Price: Single serving: £2.19; Sharebox: £6.19

Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry: The McFlurry is an ice cream with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and oozy caramel swirls will also be available until stocks last.

Price: A regular one for £1.99 or a mini for £1.49.

About McDonald's

Richard and Maurice McDonald founded the McDonald's Corporation after launching a restaurant in San Bernardino, California. The corporation is a global fast-food business with American roots.

The company's global headquarters were relocated in June 2018 from Oak Brook, Illinois, to Chicago. After serving more than 69 million customers every day at more than 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries in 2021, it surpassed all other restaurant chains in terms of revenue.

As mentioned earlier, all the items on this list will be available from March 29, 2023, for six weeks or until stocks last, only in the United Kingdom.

