Mike episodes 7 & 8 reviews: A filling, if unsatisfactory, end to a legendary story

Despite all the negative press, the crimes, and the hatred, Mike Tyson's story is one of a kind. There is no denying that. Mike's final two episodes were a good conclusion to a somewhat inconsistent series that failed to make a concrete mark despite its brilliant content, creators, and performers. In the last two episodes, the show tackled all the lingering questions about Tyson's life, ranging from his retirement to his face tattoo.

The two episodes that clocked under 30 minutes felt oddly rushed at some parts and overly sympathetic at others. Yet, it lived up to a certain standard while ending the story and completing the circle of Tyson's life. The eighth episode, in particular, seemed to have that persistently positive gaze on a much more controversial figure.

The seventh and eighth episodes of Mike premiered on September 15, 2022. Read on for a detailed review of the same.

Mike episodes 7 and 8: A rushed conclusion to one of the most interesting sports figures?

In the previous week's episodes, the creators defied conservative norms to depict a story of gruesome brutality in all its essence. The final two episodes did not subject Tyson's figure to such extreme criticism and brutality. Instead, the show portrayed Tyson as a redeemed champion even though the character continued to self-analyze himself in a negative light.

This is essential to the ending, even if it is not accurate. The seventh episode began with Mike Tyson's return to the ring after his spell in jail. His initial burst of success was torn apart by another set of controversial deeds, including the famous ear-biting incident. The seventh episode, titled Cannibal, put ample time into exploring this incident and its repercussions in the boxer's life. Though the episode felt too rapidly paced at times, this story is something most fans were curious about.

In the next segment, the show explored his rapidly changing life after this era, including his retirement, his love affair with Kiki, and his redemption arc. The final episodes skipped through many controversies in the boxer's life, picking out only the ear-biting incident and the verbal scuffle with Lennox Lewis.

The final episode then jumped into the phase of Tyson's bankruptcy and Kiki's advent in his life. Kiki, despite her shortcomings, seemed to be the perfect one for Mike, finally pushing him out of his cocoon.

The final scenes showed Mike visiting a therapist and confronting the monster he is. These scenes almost felt like an attempt to justify Tyson's actions, which to some extent, work. But by doing this, the series hits a pattern of inconsistency by breaking away from the realistic depiction of Tyson.

However, the ending montage served as some sort of redemption for the show, which wrapped up mildly and pleasantly, not going overboard in any sense. The final moments of the last episode saw Tyson go through a myriad of memories, recalling important events and finally embracing himself in a new light.

The series had enough material to make things work, but by the end, it felt like it had missed out on something crucial. This something may differ for everyone, but the feeling of incompletion is all the same.

The last two episodes of Mike are now streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Shreya Das