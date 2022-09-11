"Gib is the next Mike Tyson": Logan Paul's remark on YouTuber leaves internet divided

Logan Paul complimented AnEsonGib aka Gib for his win against Austin McBroom on Saturday at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Gib knocked out Austin five times within four rounds, scoring a flawless victory.

Logan Paul took the opportunity to praise Gib on Twitter, comparing him to Mike Tyson.

"Gib is the next Mike Tyson, plain & simple."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple

Many of his fans seconded the Prime Drink co-owner, although numerous other followers pointed out the time Logan Paul mocked Gib on Brian Davis' podcast True Geordie. He claimed he could knock out the Brit YouTuber with a hangover.

Twitter users reacted to Logan Paul's Tweet praising AnEsonGib

Logan Paul's tweet received tremendous reactions from fans, many of whom asked the creator to schedule a match with AnEsonGib.

bigwong @lengywengy @LoganPaul You should fight gib in January ngl it would be competitive @LoganPaul You should fight gib in January ngl it would be competitive

However, a majority of them reminded Logan Paul that he didn't just support Austin pre-match but also joked about Gib's boxing abilities. While talking about going against the UK creator, Logan had said:

"I will go spar Gib right now. Right from here, I'll leave this podcast hungover, go spar Gib and he won't make it out of two rounds... I think it's such a waste of time."

Chris Wheeler @juschriswheeler @LoganPaul Weird cause a few days ago he wasn’t a “winner” to you @LoganPaul Weird cause a few days ago he wasn’t a “winner” to you

cc @Randyfu7 @LoganPaul U SAID MCBROOM IS GOING TO WIN @LoganPaul U SAID MCBROOM IS GOING TO WIN

sirxy @sirxyzx @LoganPaul You still think you could finish him while hungover? @LoganPaul You still think you could finish him while hungover?

YeeCuhh @CuhhYee @LoganPaul Bruh and you said McBroom would win @LoganPaul Bruh and you said McBroom would win 💀💀

Others said that the British YouTuber was nowhere close to being Mike Tyson but said he might be a good match for Salt Papi.

luh Tonka @atlTonka @oomp54 @LoganPaul Salt papi and gib would be a good fight. I think that he’s no where near Mike Tyson level. Tyson was sending people out the ring different from when they came in. @oomp54 @LoganPaul Salt papi and gib would be a good fight. I think that he’s no where near Mike Tyson level. Tyson was sending people out the ring different from when they came in.

Jacob gonzalez @oomp54 @LoganPaul Not even close to Tyson! Maybe next jake Paul that’s even a stretch! salt Papi would beat gib @LoganPaul Not even close to Tyson! Maybe next jake Paul that’s even a stretch! salt Papi would beat gib

How did the match between Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib go down?

King Shak @ElReyShak67 ‍ that was a good fight and 🏽 #McBroomGib #SocialGloves Gib just knocked tf outta Austin Mcbroomthat was a good fight and @AnEsonGib finally got to show how good he is LFG BIG GIBBER Gib just knocked tf outta Austin Mcbroom 😮‍💨 that was a good fight and @AnEsonGib finally got to show how good he is LFG BIG GIBBER 👏🏽 #McBroomGib #SocialGloves https://t.co/OTXbbVtuXF

Austin and Gib were supposed to go against each other in July 2022, but their match was delayed due to Gib sustaining a head injury. He backed out of the match to undergo medical tests and their fight was rescheduled to September 10.

Their brawl was the main event of the second Social Gloves boxing program, which is owned by none other than McBroom.

AnEsonGib was knocked out by Austin in the first round but made a furious comeback. He knocked out the ACE FAMILY owner five times in the next two rounds, with two knockdowns in the third round and three in Round 4.

The last knockout forced Austin out of the ring and ended up finishing the match. After winning the match, Gib told his fans:

"I came all the way from England, I came to America to KO the CEO . . . I got my revenge, I got my redemption."

Yesterday's fight was important for Gib, who wanted payback for his last match at the Social Gloves. In June 2022, the UK-based entertainer went against American TikToker Tayler Holder at the inaugural event.

The match ended in a draw with the stats heavily favoring AnEsonGib.

The YouTuber had landed 47 punches on Tayler, who could only manage 21 on Gib. Gib believes that Social Gloves, Austin McBroom and Tayler cheated to rule in favor of TikToker because he helped organize the event.

AnEsonGib is a British YouTube star whose real name is Ali Loui Al-Fakhri. He was born on July 4, 1996, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His family later moved to the United Kingdom when he was a child.

Gib became popular on YouTube because of his FIFA content, which earned him 2.31 million subscribers. He has also created videos for other games, mainly Fortnite.

The creator has a big fanbase on Instagram with over 900K followers. He is also a boxer and has fought against Jake Paul.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava