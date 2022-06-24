"Mike looking like Eminem's twin": Fans left in splits as Mike goes blonde in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned for part 2 of Season 5 on June 23, Thursday night.The series picked up right where it left off in March. Apart from the obvious drama, fans were more taken up by Mike's new hair. Mike Sorrentino went blonde and debuted his new hairstyle at his son's baptism. Viewers were left in splits claiming that he looked like Eminem's twin.

Titled Livin' La Vida Loca, Episode 15, showcased the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and his wife Lauren celebrating their son, Romeo's baptism. But what stood out the most was Mike's new hair color. His sudden decision to go blonde came as a surprise to fans.

Prior to his son's baptism, Mike's friends Vinny and Pauly D, went over to Mike's house and dyed the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's hair blonde. During his confessional, Pauly D shared,

"So Mike doesn't change much. He doesn't change his appearance much. He doesn't grow a beard, he doesn't grow a mustache. His hair is always the same. So we're finally going to change it and make it blonde."

The duo had never colored anyone's hair before and had little experience themselves. Vinny shared that their chances of them messing up Mike's hair were pretty high. He added that he felt like he was in Breaking Bad. Luckily, it turned out well.

Pauly D shared that Mike looked like Slim Shady. Vinny replied saying he looked more like Thick Shady. During his confessional, Vinny shared,

"Mike looks like a fat, old Eminem. Like a weird villain from a futuristic movie.I don't even want to know how Lauren's going to react to this."

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared that his wife told him not to color his hair blonde. But he did it anyway, claiming his wife didn't know how it was going to turn out. Thanks to his new look, Mike also added a new quote to his repertoire, "Blondes have more fun."

Fans who watched the episode were left in splits after seeing Mike with his blonde hair.

Fans crack up after seeing Mike in blonde hair in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 13

Taking to Twitter, fans erupted in laughter and claimed that Mike looked like Eminem.

Kay 💃🏾 @ItsJodyToYou #JSFamilyVacation Awww so Vinny and Pauly did that to Mike Awww so Vinny and Pauly did that to Mike 😂😂 #JSFamilyVacation

Breanna Hailey @breaaanna_ LMAO mike with blonde hair looks like someone ordered slim shady from wish .comLMAO #JSFamilyVacation mike with blonde hair looks like someone ordered slim shady from wish .com 😭😭 LMAO #JSFamilyVacation

Deena Nicole Cortese @DeenaNicoleMTV Calm down slim shady 🤣 no really .. mike actually looked good as a blonde lol #JSFamilyVacation Calm down slim shady 🤣 no really .. mike actually looked good as a blonde lol #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/A8iDpnpdig

Nikki L Phelps @NikkiLPhelps Mike and Lauren are wearing the same outfits they wore at their wedding for Romeo's baptism. Love Mike's new hair color #JSFamilyVacation Mike and Lauren are wearing the same outfits they wore at their wedding for Romeo's baptism. Love Mike's new hair color #JSFamilyVacation

kyky @jerseykyky #JSFamilyVacation When @lauren_pesce walked in to see @ItsTheSituation and he was blonde, Mike said 🤠 hi honeys When @lauren_pesce walked in to see @ItsTheSituation and he was blonde, Mike said 🤠 hi honeys 😩 #JSFamilyVacation

briana. @briasoboojie Annnnnd we're back. Can't wait to see my people and ummm blond Mike apparently. #JSFamilyVacation Annnnnd we're back. Can't wait to see my people and ummm blond Mike apparently. #JSFamilyVacation

More details on what happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Episode 13, Season 5

Apart from Mike's new look, a lot more happened this week on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Angelina and Chris' marriage seemed to be on the rocks with a point of no return. When she returned home from her shoot in Spain for a new show, Chris was gone. She opened up to her sister about how Chris told her he hoped that she'd die in a plane crash.

Angelina shared that her marriage to Chris reminded her of her father. She said growing up, she saw her father yell at her mother for no reason. She also added that Chris abandoned her just like her father did. Since she was alone for the holidays, Angelina decided to spend it in Mexico with someone who invited her there.

That's where the drama began. Angelina sent pictures of herself with another man in Mexico to Mike who forwarded it to everyone else in the group. They didn't know who he was, but were shocked to see him close to Angelina

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation only airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET on MTV. Viewers can check their local listings for more information.

