MILF Manor season 1 episode 4 release date and air time on TLC

MILF Manor season 1 episode 4, titled She's A Bad MILF Jama, will air on TLC this Sunday, February 5, at 10 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

In the episode, Kelle and Billy will enjoy quality time together in the latter's room. However, Billy will get scared of his mother possibly walking into the room and sitting far away from Kelle in the bathtub. It is unknown if the couple's relationship will progress, given that Billy's mother, Stefany, disapproves of Kelle.

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Stefany finds herself in a love triangle; Kelle and Billy sneak away from the others and turn up the heat with a steamy sauna session; Shannan and Soyoung fall for the same guy."

What to expect from MILF Manor season 1 episode 4?

This week on MILF Manor, Shannan and Jose will bond together on a date. In the promo, Jose compliments Shannan, praising her elegance and saying that he likes dispelling societal misconceptions that older women are unattractive. Jose's mother will also approve of their relationship, but Shannan will still be doubtful of Jose's intentions, as he could be flirting with all of the other women.

It has also been hinted in the episode description that Shannon and Soyoung will connect with the same man, possibly Jose. Stefany would get hurt after realizing that Harrison has a crush on Pola. As seen in the preview, Charlene will flirt with Gabriel.

Ryan and Stefany will enjoy some alone time during a dance party, but other cast members will ask Stefany to choose a man and quit flirting with everyone.

Recap of MILF Manor season 1 episode 3

TLC's description of the episode titled Your MILF Don't Dance reads:

"When one of the men swoops in to steal Stefany for himself, all bets are off; daters must dance their way to a sexy salsa outing; things heat up when Harrison puts his Magic Mike moves on display."

Last week on MILF Manor, the mother-son duos went on an exciting date night. April, Gabriel's mother, decided to take Joey out for the evening and was seen having a great time. She even said that 20-year-old was behaving better than many men older than him.

Gabriel also went on a date with Stefany and got angry after seeing another boy flirting with his mother. He threw food at Joey, who was sitting right by his table. This interrupted their date night. Ryan was shocked by Gabriel's behavior and doubted that he would be able to flirt with the MILF with that attitude.

He made the decision to leave the restaurant while still enjoying his date with Pola, who was more eager to spend time with her son. All of the women were observed flirting with Harrison as a result of their admiration for his dance talents.

MILF Manor airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. The show features eight women trying to find a younger partner. Their sons are also in the same dating pool and want to find themselves a MILF.

