"Immature": MILF Manor fans slam showmakers as mother-son duos go on a double date

TLC aired episode 3 of MILF Manor, titled Your MILF Don't Dance, on Sunday, January 29 at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, Gabriel took Stefany on a double date with his 60-year-old mother April, who decided to spend the evening with 20-year-old Joey. Gabriel, 23, was very nervous about the double date but was seen having a fun time with Stefany, who is 47.

He made fun of the food, which was fried cricket, and was constantly shaking, which Ryan, another contestant on the show, felt was disrespectful. Ryan felt that no older woman would like that kind of behavior and even left the restaurant with his date after Gabriel made a scene.

While Gabriel was himself flirting with Stefany and was constantly complimenting her, he could not tolerate Joey holding his mother's hand. April, on the other hand, was having the best date of her life as Joey was treating her much better than most of the older men.

Gabriel was then seen throwing crickets at Joey and constantly interrupting April's date. Joey said in a confessional that Gabriel was wasted and he should not behave in such a manner with him because he will be his "papa" one day.

MILF Manor fans felt that it was immature of the showmakers to send "young boys" on dates with women of their "mother's age."

MILF Manor fans slam Gabriel for his childish behavior

MILF Manor fans were shocked to see the boys throw food at each other and felt that their relationship would never work in real life. They also slammed Gabriel for his childish behavior.

Recap of MILF Manor episode 2

TLC's description of the episode, titled Your MILF Should Know, read:

"As two daters share a romantic sunset k*ss, love is in the air; when challenged to reveal their darkest secrets, one MILF's scandalous past stuns everyone."

Last week on MILF Manor, the show's mother-son contestants were asked to share their deepest secrets on a wall by writing them down on paper and pasting them. After that, the contestants had to guess which confession belonged to their closest family member in public.

Ryan confessed that he was once involved with seven women on a single night for his birthday. This shocked Shannon and she called her son a man wh*re. Her own confession was that she had elevator s*x.

Soyoung disclosed that she had slept with her son Jimmy’s best friend. Jimmy was shocked after hearing the statement and said:

"You over here sm*shing my friends."

Pola said that she was not jealous of Kelle dating her son, but the latter called her out for being a "helicopter mom" and a "jealous wife." Pola also asked her son why she did not take Kelle to the "mushroom rock" of La Paz, Mexico.

Kelle fought with Pola and Stefany for speaking Spanish at a party despite knowing that she was on a reality TV show being shot in Mexico.

She said that the language was making her uncomfortable and stormed out of the room. This gave Jose "second thoughts" about their relationship.

Fresh episodes of MILF Manor air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the one-hour-long episode on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

