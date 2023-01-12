Who is April Jayne? Meet the personal trainer from TLC’s MILF Manor

TLC's new series, MILF Manor 2023 will feature April Jayne and seven other women when it premieres on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10 pm ET on the channel.

The show revolves around eight strong-willed and self-reliant women who leave their homes to seek love in a tropical paradise.

Who is April Jayne from MILF Manor 2023?

April Jayne is a 59-year-old Los Angeles-based personal trainer who is set to debut on MILF Manor 2023.

According to her website, apart from being a personal trainer, April is also an actor, model and singer. She has toured across the country with her "hot top single," The Bigger they come, the harder they fall in the early days of her career. April has made an appearance in multiple TV shows, commercials, music videos and has also been featured on the cover of fitness and swimwear magazines.

Jayne's website also states that she loves to perform with her band, April Jayne And The Players. She loves to hike, travel and spend time with her children.

Her website adds that one of her missions and passions in life is helping people live their "best life through diet, fitness and meditation."

April Jayne is asocial activist, voice artist and fitness buff

April is an avid supporter of youth development and continues to inspire and help people around her through small initiatives along with her friends.

Every year, she organizes a toy drive and wrapping event where she helps foster children receive gift, which are unused unwrapped toys. She does her best to help the young children, and believes in spreading love and joy, and helping those in need.

The mother of 3 is a devoted fitness instructor and enthusiast who likes to provide fitness tips to her followers and fans and promotes yoga as well.

April has lent her voice to multiple platforms across different fields spanning from entertainment to corporate bodies. She is also the lead singer of her band, April Jayne And The Players, and continues to host shows across LA.

Her website bio says that she loves to voice act and has, for years, been recording commercials, documentaries, audiobooks, and corporate industrials.

April Jayne to debut in MILF Manor 2023

April, who is set to feature alongside seven other women between the age group 40 and 60, is ready for her upcoming debut.

The show's theme has eight ladies being called upon to take advantage of their extensive dating history as they look for love among younger men. The younger men in the series must attempt to show that they are prepared to get serious with the MILF Manor stars as the women manage their romantic relationships.

Each episode will feature a number of challenges that will demonstrate whether a relationship is real or if it has come to a point where the duo will call it quits. As the young men attempt to establish their readiness to commit to the ladies of MILF Manor, tensions are inevitably set to rise and fall.

Produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Spun Gold, MILF Manor is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC and can be streamed on Discovery+.

