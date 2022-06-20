"Ming is just miserable": Fans slam Ming after she stirs drama about Shae's new beau in Love Match Atlanta 

Love Match Atlanta Season 1 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night. Titled Trouble in Paris-dise, Ming continued to be on the receiving end of criticism from fans after she tried to stir drama between Shae and her new beau during her masquerade ball. Luckily, Shae didn't fall prey to her claims.

Just one week away from the Season finale, Episode 7 of Love Match Atlanta showcased Ming trying to stir some drama.

Bravo @BravoTV #LoveMatchAtlanta What are the rules on matchmakers setting themselves up on a date? What are the rules on matchmakers setting themselves up on a date? 😉 #LoveMatchAtlanta https://t.co/uCZNu8VkVB

At Shae's annual masquerade ball, she decided to introduce her new beau to the rest of the matchmakers at her event.

Shae's beau Marquette arrived at the event, and everyone was glad to meet him. Ming made a late entrance, and when he noticed her, he got up to introduce himself to her. But when Ming saw Marquette, she immediately told him that she had known him from somewhere else.

Ming didn't exactly remember where she knew him from, but she told Shae that she remembers him and that she didn't forget that easily. Later, Ming revealed that Marquette slid into her DMs on social media and said 'hi'. But after that, there was no other conversation between them.

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley He was in Ming's dms. And??? That was way before he knew Shae. Ming is just miserable. #LoveMatchAtlanta He was in Ming's dms. And??? That was way before he knew Shae. Ming is just miserable. #LoveMatchAtlanta

The Love Match Atlanta star paid no attention to Ming's claims and continued to spend time with her new beau before going on to dance with him on the dance floor. Fans who watched the episode slammed Ming on social media.

Fans slam Ming for trying to erupt drama between Shae and her boyfriend in Love Match Atlanta Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Ming was being messy and miserable. Some also added that Ming needed to focus more on her husband rather than worrying about Shae's boyfriend.

TIS THE SLEAZON🩸 @RealityTvMe1 Ming doing the most for the least yet again. Just say the man slid in your DMs saying whatever and let people form their own opinions. She acted like she had real tea on him #LoveMatchAtlanta Ming doing the most for the least yet again. Just say the man slid in your DMs saying whatever and let people form their own opinions. She acted like she had real tea on him #LoveMatchAtlanta https://t.co/Wb1NeCcPZh

Goldie Mack @_nigguhsbeweird Ming you ain't saying shit tho. It's giving piss instead of tea #LoveMatchAtlanta Ming you ain't saying shit tho. It's giving piss instead of tea #LoveMatchAtlanta

✨Gif Reactions ✨ @Gif___Reactions #lovematchatlanta Messy Ming can’t be happy for anyone in a happy relationship Messy Ming can’t be happy for anyone in a happy relationship 😒 #lovematchatlanta

ᑲᥙggᥡ 𝗍һᥱ 𝖿іᥒᥱssᥱ g᥆ძ @Aphrodisiaddic

#lovematchatlanta Is yo husband sliding in YOUR dms Ming?? He calling? Texting? Sending a kite or a pigeon? Is yo husband sliding in YOUR dms Ming?? He calling? Texting? Sending a kite or a pigeon? #lovematchatlanta

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj #LoveMatchAtlanta

Ming you could have kept that little DM conversation because being Married you could have just said that

The End! Ming you could have kept that little DM conversation because being Married you could have just said thatThe End! #LoveMatchAtlanta Ming you could have kept that little DM conversation because being Married you could have just said thatThe End!

ᑲᥙggᥡ 𝗍һᥱ 𝖿іᥒᥱssᥱ g᥆ძ @Aphrodisiaddic I really wanna know what it is about Shae that makes Ming wanna be so nasty... Like what precisely about her is sooooo different from the other ladies? I can't put my finger on it #lovematchatlanta I really wanna know what it is about Shae that makes Ming wanna be so nasty... Like what precisely about her is sooooo different from the other ladies? I can't put my finger on it #lovematchatlanta https://t.co/8fC8gHzNow

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj #LoveMatchAtlanta

Ming coming in with all the Darkness 🤡

she could have mentioned Marquette in Private Ming coming in with all the Darkness 🤡she could have mentioned Marquette in Private #LoveMatchAtlanta Ming coming in with all the Darkness 🤡she could have mentioned Marquette in Private

itsmorenamorena @itsmorenamorena Ming is just no-class trash and a hater. It's soooo unattractive. #lovematchatlanta Ming is just no-class trash and a hater. It's soooo unattractive. #lovematchatlanta

More details on what happened this week on Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, Episode 7

Apart from Ming's attempt to stir drama, a whole lot more drama unfolded this week. Paris and Joseph found themselves in the middle of a heated confrontation. During lunch, Paris pointed out that Joseph barely took time away from work. Apart from that, she added that she worked as hard as he did, but he didn't respect it.

Bravo @BravoTV Don’t miss an all new Surprises are a girl’s best friendDon’t miss an all new #LoveMatchAtlanta tonight at 10:30/9:30c! Surprises are a girl’s best friend 💍 😉 Don’t miss an all new #LoveMatchAtlanta tonight at 10:30/9:30c! https://t.co/6ddSoJ92Ww

During his confessional, Joseph shared that during the time he was spending away, he was picking out an engagement ring to propose to Paris. But she was unaware of it.

Meanwhile, things took a heated turn during Shae's event when Joseph threw a temper tantrum as he was embarrassed when Paris declined his attempt to have a conversation with her in front of the camera.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday at 10.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far