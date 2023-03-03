"Mini swoosh ruined these": Sneakerheads tear into UNC Football's Nike Air Jordan 1 Low PE blue

Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label have teamed up with the UNC (University of North Carolina) football team to release a fresh iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model. The duo officially revealed the new design in collaboration with UNC on March 2, 2023.

The shoe features a color scheme of white, university blue, and black, perfectly aligned with the team's colors. While most of the design elements are kept the same, an extra mini swoosh detail has been added to the toe boxes.

However, some netizens have criticized the mini swoosh detail, claiming it is unnecessary and that the shoe would look better without it. On the official Instagram handle, @ogslater commented on the sneaker's look:

@ogslater commented upon the AJ1 UNC sneakers - "Mini swoosh ruined these" (Image via Instagram)

Many other netizens had a similar reaction to the sneaker model.

Fan's reaction to the UNC Football x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Player Edition sneakers, which feature double swoosh logos

Fan's reaction to the UNC Football x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Player Edition sneakers, which feature double swoosh logos (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike is credited with linking the basketball and sneaker worlds permanently. The duo's iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage began with the debut of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985 and has since reached new heights of popularity in the sneaker world.

The NBA legend's popularity further helped to increase the fashionability of the sneaker model. For the latest makeover, the Air Jordan 1 model has moved away from its basketball roots to form a PE for the iconic UNC Football team.

The new makeover was unveiled on March 2, 2023, and features a white, university blue, and black color scheme, perfectly matching the team's colors. The design details have been kept standard, with the exception of an extra mini swoosh detail on the toe boxes.

While the overall look was well-received, the mini swoosh detail on the forefoot was criticized by some fans, who felt it was "unnecessary" and "too much." Nonetheless, fans were impressed by the shoe's overall appearance.

The sneaker design garnered both positive and negative reactions from fans. Many were impressed by the swoosh label's latest PE (player edition) shoes for the UNC Football team.

More about the upcoming UNC Football x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Player Edition sneakers, which come clad in black, white, and university blue shade

Carolina Football @UNCFootball



Introducing the UNC Jordan I PE. Want the next pair? Come suit up



#CarolinaFootball #UNCommon Another edition in our growing player-exclusive collectionIntroducing the UNC Jordan I PE. Want the next pair? Come suit up Another edition in our growing player-exclusive collection 👟Introducing the UNC Jordan I PE. Want the next pair? Come suit up 😉 #CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon https://t.co/UVaWcyG90P

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a premium suede material base, which is visible on the perforated vamp, medial panels, plain cotton laces, and the midsoles. The white base contrasts with the cracked suede University Blue overlays, which are placed upon the toe boxes, lace system, and heel tabs.

Another hue is added to the mix with the addition of a safari-textured swoosh logo upon the lateral and medial profiles of the sneakers. These swooshes are highlighted in a navy hue. Similar Navy-hued swooshes make an appearance upon the lateral sides of the toe boxes in a mini embroidered pattern.

The sneaker model features branding details such as "Nike Air" tongue tags and the winged basketball logo in navy hues on the heel tabs. The shoe's design is further enhanced with quilted satin liners in argyle design and branded insoles that feature the UNC football team logo. To complete the look, the shoe is fitted with light gym rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes