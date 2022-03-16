Minx season 1 cast list: Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson star in the upcoming comedy 

HBO Max is set to release Minx, its upcoming comedy series that showcases a version of 1970s feminism through the eyes of a feminist who teams up to run an erotic magazine for other women.

HBO Max's official synopsis of the show reads,

"In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine."

The series will drop on the HBO Max streaming platform on March 17, 2022.

Cast members of Minx

The HBO Max original has a number of recurring cast members and two guest stars. Recurring stars include Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, Gillian Jacobs, Austin Nichols, and Rich Sommer. Hope Davis and Stephen Tobolowsky will be appearing as guest stars.

1) Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce

Ophelia Lovibond, who stars as Joyce, is the leading lady of Minx. She is an English actress known for her roles as Izzy Gould in the BBC's W1A, and Kitty Winter, Sherlock's apprentice, in CBS's Elementary. Her name may not be very popular among viewers, but for fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, she is famous for portraying the character Carina.

Lovibond made her debut at the age of 12 in the Channel 4 sitcom The Wilsons. She made her film debut in Roman Polanski's Oliver Twist in 2005, and since then has appeared in the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, 4.3.2.1, London Boulevard, No Strings Attached, and Mr. Popper's Penguins.

2) Jake Johnson as Doug

Jake Johnson appears alongside Lovibond as Dough, another lead of Minx. Johnson is an American actor, comedian, and writer. Viewers will remember him from the hit series New Girl, where he played bartender turned author Nick Miller, for which he was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018.

The actor has also starred as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), a role he will reprise in its sequel (2022). Johnson's other films include 21 Jump Street (2012), Drinking Buddies (2013), Jurassic World (2015), The Mummy (2017), and Tag (2018).

Catch the new racy comedy on HBO Max from March 17, 2022.

