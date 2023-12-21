Miracle in Bethlehem, PA on Hallmark: Full Cast List

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, is the newest Christmas original movie from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which will be released as part of the Miracles of Christmas 2023 lineup.

The movie follows a woman named Mary Ann, who has her prayers answered when she is finally able to adopt a baby. However, when a storm hits and strands her in Bethlehem, PA, the local innkeeper steps up to help her in her distress. She finds a shelter with her brother Joe, which turns out to be an unexpected blessing.

The Hallmark movie is all set to premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The official synopsis for the Hallmark movie reads as follows:

Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn.

"As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light."

The cast list explored for Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Here is the cast list for the Hallmark holiday movie.

Laura Vandervoort as Mary Ann

Laura Vandervoort is a versatile Toronto-based actor who is best known for her roles on television shows like Smallville and V. She began her acting career as a child, doing background work in Canadian commercials and TV series. She quickly found work with Disney, where she appeared in several legendary Halloween films and children's television series.

Some of Vandervoort's major works include Instant Star, which ran for four seasons; The Lookout, where she starred opposite Joseph Gordon Lovitt and Jeff Daniels; Smallville, where she played the iconic character 'Supergirl'; and the ABC sci-fi series V. Her feature films include a role in This Means War, starring Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine, and Ted, starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Laura Vandervoort will play the lead role as Mary Ann, a woman whose dreams come true when she can finally adopt a child, in Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.

Benjamin Ayres as Joe

Benjamin James Ayres is a Canadian actor who is best known for his role as Dr. Zach Miller in the CTV series Saving Hope. He also had a recurring role on the Gemini Award-winning HBO Canada series Less Than Kind. He was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for this role.

Ayres has also starred as Casper Jesperson, the chain-smoking sex addict morbidly obsessed with death, in the critically acclaimed CBC Television series jPod, which is based on the cult classic Douglas Coupland novel of the same title.

Ayres plays Mary Ann's romantic interest, Joe, the innkeeper's brother, in Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.

Others starring in Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Apart from Ayres and Vandervoort, the Hallmark movie also stars the following actors in various roles:

Teryl Rothery as Goldie

Amy Groening as Frankie

John B. Lowe as Gerald

Paul Essiembre as Pastor

Kate Trotter as Hannah

Angela Narth as Grandma Myrtle

Lauren Cochrane as Gabriella

Braden Blair as Theodore

Darcy Fehr as Shawn Shepherd

Catch Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, today on the Hallmark Channel.