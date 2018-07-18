WWE/UFC News: CM Punk and AJ Lee to star in Horror Movie

AJ Lee and CM Punk to make silver screen debut together

What's the story?

CM Punk and AJ Mendez (AJ Lee) have had some pretty interesting careers since leaving the WWE. But now, it seems like the couple will be working on an upcoming project together.

In case you didn't know...

Since leaving the WWE back in 2014, Punk has attempted a career in MMA. While he's 0-2 in the UFC, Punk has nonetheless been a draw for the UFC during both of his matches. Outside of MMA, he's been working as a writer for Marvel, writing a series for Drax and doing a one-off for Master of Kung Fu.

AJ Lee has also had a successful writing career, putting out the autobiography, Crazy is my Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules. Lee's book went on to be a New York Times Best Seller and is now being made into a television series where she will serve as an Executive Producer.

The heart of the matter

It's been announced that CM Punk and AJ Lee will be involved in the remake of RABID, a 1977 horror movie from the horror icon David Cronenberg. It will star Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth, and Punk and AJ will play supporting characters "Billy" and "Kira." Below is the press release for the upcoming film. (H/T to WrestlingInc)

Production Begins on the Feature Film RABID-Featuring CM Punk and AJ Mendez-

– Written and Directed by The Soska Sisters (WWE Studios' See No Evil 2 and Vendetta) -

– Remake of the Classic David Cronenberg 1977 Horror Feature Film –

– Starring Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth –

– Body Horror Meets the World of High Fashion –

Toronto, Canada – July 17, 2018 – Canadian production company Back 40 Pictures announced today that production has begun in the Greater Toronto Area on the feature film Rabid. Written and Directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska (Dead Hooker in A Trunk, American Mary) and John Serge. Rabid stars Laura Vandervoort (Jigsaw, BITTEN) as "Rose" a demure seamstress who goes through a radical transformation after electing for plastic surgery following a disfiguring accident. Ben Hollingsworth (CODE BLACK) is "Brad" a fashion photographer. Rabid is a remake of the classic David Cronenberg 1977 horror feature film which was executive produced by Ivan Reitman. Rabid also stars Hanneke Talbot (PLAYING DEAD) who portrays Rose's best friend Chelsea and Mackenzie Gray (LEGION, RIVERDALE) as arrogant fashion designer "Gunter". Rabid will also feature WWE superstars CM Punk as "Billy" and his wife New York Times best-selling author AJ Mendez as "Kira".

"It's a tremendous honor to be re-imagining David's 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us. We are not fans of the current trend of soulless remakes as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started, but modernized through a female perspective. The film will not only honour his original Rabid but also Cronenberg's entire body of work. This would not have been possible without a team behind us that cares about the artist as well as the fans," said Writer-Directors Jen and Sylvia Soska.

Drawing influence from the original movie, the remake is set in the seductive and glamourous world of high fashion and will follow Rose (Laura Vandervoort), a young woman whose disfigurement after an accident leads to a radical and untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price.

"I don't think there's any bigger fans of David Cronenberg than the sisters, so it was really exciting when they agreed to helm this project. They will put their own stamp on the movie of course, but with nothing but the utmost respect to David, and that's important when you're remaking a classic horror film like Rabid, says producer Paul Lalonde. The Soska twins are the hottest young directors in the horror space right now, and our talented cast headed by Laura (Vandervoort) and Ben (Hollingsworth) will give horror fans a rich and chilling character-driven story with plenty of body horror. We've got a fantastic cast, a great crew, top notch special effects and industry leading stunt coordinators. And having the whole story set against the backdrop of high fashion, that's not only a great chance for some important social commentary, it's also a really fun twist on horror. A peek inside the world of haute torture if you will."

A71 Entertainment will distribute Rabid in Canada with 101 Films handling the United Kingdom, Back 40 Pictures orchestrating theatrical distribution duties in the United States, and Shout! Studios' Scream Factory imprint distributing the film across multiple platforms in the U.S. Rabid is produced by Back 40 Pictures in conjunction with Telefilm Canada, Ontario Media Development Corporation and London based, Media Finance Capital. Michael Walker, Paul Lalonde and John Vidette are serving as producers.

What's next?

RABID is a nasty horror flick combining a creature feature with a film about a disease running rampant. One of David Cronenberg's best works, it revolves around the spreading of a new form of rabies which quickly turns humans into ravenous beasts hungry for flesh. Combining this new threat with mass hysteria and paranoia, it ends up being a pretty violent movie, and a great horror film.

It's unknown exactly how important Punk and AJ's parts will be in the upcoming remake, but this could possibly launch their acting careers, should they decide to head down that path.

Will you watch Rabid? Let us know in the comments!

