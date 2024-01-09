Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 recap and ending explained: Mr. Potts' murder and more

In the captivating world of Victorian mysteries, fans can finally watch the highly anticipated Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1, which aired on January 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT. In the first episode, viewers reconnect with the fearless Eliza Scarlet and clever William "The Duke" Wellington as they tackle a case of great importance.

The protagonists end up getting caught up in a thrilling mix of their personal and professional lives. The first episode of the season that everyone's been waiting for is packed with excitement, intensity, and all the nostalgic feels.

The narrative centers on a fancy brothel getting robbed, and fans won't believe the big shots involved. Viewers can be ready to be hooked by the storyline that's going to be unfolding throughout the whole season, starting with Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 recap: Unveiling the plot

In Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1, Eliza and the Duke go on a thrilling adventure. They get caught up in a complex investigation that centers around a bold robbery at a fancy brothel.

This high-end place is popular among important people in the British government. Eliza and the Duke are on the case of Mr. Potts' close friend's murder. As they dig deeper, Eliza finds herself immersed in the world of Victorian undertakers.

Eliza is currently running Nash & Sons. (Image via PBS)

Eliza, who's currently in charge of Nash & Sons, faces challenges in a detective industry that's mainly dominated by men. To keep up the appearance of a successful office, Eliza decides to hire actors, which makes some people doubt and question her choices.

At the same time, William is dealing with a crazy busy Scotland Yard and this super delicate case about a secret brothel. As things get more complicated, Eliza spills the beans about the lies and unveils a tangled mess of people working together and double-crossing each other.

What happened at the end of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1?

As Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 wraps up, justice wins with mysteriously returned stolen stuff, solving the case for important clients of the fancy brothel. But, because William is all about justice, he needs to keep digging and look into things even more.

Eliza and William's bond gets even stronger after some eye-opening moments, so they start going out for dinner together again. When Basil Sinclaire tries to ruin Eliza's business, she decides to fight back and protect her reputation by using some leverage against him.

At the same time, Ivy finds out some surprising secrets about Clarence, Nash's accountant, which connect him to Eliza's detective agency. Looking forward to Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4, it will be a mix of suspense, drama, and Victorian-era charm.

Where to watch Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1?

Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 4 Episode 1 sets off on a high note (Image via PBS)

For those eager to delve into the mysteries, Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 1 is finally here, and you can catch it on a bunch of different platforms. Viewers can watch the latest episodes on PBS Passport, the PBS app, PBS.org, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

Additionally, subscribers to the MASTERPIECE on PBS Prime Channel on Amazon Prime have the opportunity to binge-watch the whole series. For individual purchases, episodes are available on popular platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, and Vudu.

The season will have six episodes, and each new episode will come out every Sunday until February 11, 2024.

Fans need to make sure they have PBS Passport, PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, and Amazon Prime ready to go for a great time diving into the captivating world of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4!