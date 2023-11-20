Miss Universe 2023: Top 5 unforgettable moments

Miss Universe 2023, the pageant's 72nd edition, was one for the history books. Straying from the norm of the contestants that would be allowed to represent their country on this platform, this year marked a positive change. The introduction of models from different phases of life helped redefine standards, making the overall competition more inclusive.

The winner was the first from her country to earn the crown; there were two mothers, one of whom was even married, two transgender women, and one plus-sized model, paving the way for more models like them. Miss Universe 2023 aired on November 18 and served up several moments that made this run unforgettable.

This year also brought in new audiences from communities that were being represented for the first time since the pageant's inception.

5 noteworthy moments from Miss Universe 2023

Nicaraguan crowned Miss Universe

23-year-old Sheynnis Palacios made her country immensely proud when she became the first model from Nicaragua to win the crown and the ultimate title. Miss Universe 2023 is a massive advocate of mental health and has even established a project called Understand Your Mind to promote awareness. She pursued her degree in Mass Communication and played Varsity Volleyball at the university.

Sheynnis put herself through college by working at her mother's food stall and has since been focusing on giving back to the community.

First plus-sized contestant in the pageant

Jane Dipika Garrett turned heads for all the right reasons. Representing Nepal, she was the first plus-sized model to walk on the Miss Universe stage and exuded confidence, gaining a lot of appreciation. She's 23 years old and wears many hats. She works in developing businesses as a model and also as a nurse.

She is an activist for body positivity in all realms of life, including beauty pageants. Intending to "challenge" the typical beauty standards and make women who look like her believe they can do it too, she emphasized the magnitude and impact of the Miss Universe platform.

Two transwomen rewrite history

First transwoman to walk the stage. (Images via Instagram/@marinamachetereis and @rikkievaleriekolle)

Miss Portugal, Marina Machete, was the first, and Miss Netherlands, Rikkie Valerie Kollé, was the second transwoman to grace the ramp of Miss Universe. Marina Machete made history in Portugal and the world by competing in and winning the grandest pageants as her true self. She believes in "humanity and kindness towards others."

Rikkie Valerie has actively supported equal rights, especially in beauty competitions. She believes that as a boy, she "conquered all the things" and is now ready to live life as a "strong, empowered, and confident transwoman."

Got the babies and the beauty

Miss Guatemala and Miss Colombia go down in history. (Images via Instagram/@michellecohnb and @camiavellam)

Miss Guatemala, Michelle Cohn, is the pageant's pioneering competing mother. She's 28 and has two children. She finds her peace in family time and running her business as an entrepreneur.

Miss Colombia, Camila Avella, was the second mother to compete but the first married woman to make it to the top 5. She said she's living her best life by "breaking stereotypes being a woman, being a mother." She believes in making "history" and leaving behind a "legacy" other mothers can look up to.

Miss Pakistan makes it to the top 20

For the first time in Pakistan's history, their representative, Erica Robin, cemented her position in the top 20 with the utmost poise. This is also the nation's first appearance in the Miss Universe pageant. She's a 25-year-old who hails from Karachi, Pakistan.

She received a Bachelor's degree from the Government College of Commerce and Business and was featured in a Pakistani magazine, Diva.

Miss Universe 2024 will look starkly different from the ones that preceded it, with the 2023 run opening doors to celebrate women in general who are breaking norms. It can be expected to show more inclusivity and acceptance towards contestants, should their countries allow them to qualify for the final stage.