Missed Connections on Netflix review: Sometimes the best kind of love is self-love 

Netflix recently released a new adorable Filipino movie, Missed Connections, on Friday, June 2. The way the film has been made makes it look like a classic love triangle but in reality, acceptance and loving oneself are the central themes of this venture.

What the movie tries to depict is that a person doesn't always require a partner to feel loved; you can take care of yourself, prioritize yourself, and feel loved. Unfortunately, most of us take years to realize this and often get knocked down several times before the revelation.

The protagonist of Missed Connections is a woman in her 20s something, Mae. Just like a normal human, she is a hopeless romantic and immediately falls for someone who shows her the slightest affection. Unfortunately, this comes back to bite her every time. In the end, she is only left with heartbreak and sadness.

The official synopsis of Missed Connections according to its trailer on Netflix's YouTube channel reads as:

''A lonely young woman seeks the help of a website called Missed Connections - a forum that allows people to connect and find each other - to search for a man after what seems to be an unforgettable encounter.''

Directed by Jelise Chung, Missed Connections stars Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, Chienna Filomeno, JC Santos, and Matet De Leon in central roles.

Netflix's Missed Connections review: Quit searching for love, let it find you

Meet Mae, a T-shirt designer, who has a small business of her own. Even though she doesn't make too much, she is happy. She is trying to move on from her ex-boyfriend, Mark, but is constantly haunted by his memories. Even though the latter is not in touch with her, she keeps imagining that he is in her room and sometimes even has conversations with him.

One day while purchasing groceries at a convenience store, her sight gets set on a guy named Norman. Mae gets instantly infatuated with him, but the latter does not respond the same way. With the help of an app, they both meet again but Mae gets heartbroken when Norman reveals that he was expecting to meet someone else. And so begins an agonizing yet hilarious love triangle.

The film is very well-made and narrates a wholesome story of love, friendship, acceptance, and self-love. Sometimes when we fail to find love in someone else, we forget to love ourselves. We keep looking for love outside, but fail to look within ourselves. However, the feeling can be experienced even if you take care of yourself and just put a little bit of effort to be happy. This is what the movie tries to depict throughout its runtime.

Mae constantly looks for love but she gradually realizes that the only reason she was doing this was due to the fact that was not in love with herself. The story is beautiful and not hard to understand and the narrative is straightforward. The dialogs are hilarious and even though the actors aren't veterans, they did a brilliant job.

Special shoutout to Miles Ocampo's Mae, as her performance was something for the ages. The music is mild and goes perfectly with the overall setting of the film. The cinematography and screenplay are well-balanced and there is hardly any dull moment throughout its entire runtime.

Missed Connections is certainly not a one-time watch as it has everything to be a modern rom-com masterpiece.

Missed Connections is now streaming on Netflix.

