What happened to Miles Ocampo? Health condition explored as actress receives support from peers

Filipino actress Miles Ocampo opened up about her health struggles with her thyroid, stating that she underwent surgery in March 2022. On April 14, 2023, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of monochrome pictures from her hospital room. Alongside, she wrote a lengthy caption revealing that she had been diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma and underwent surgery for the same.

Ocampo began her post by sharing that she used to be scared of hospitals but did not feel "her normal self" since late last year, detailing that she would wake up in the middle of the night, have difficulty breathing, and get tired easily.

"Then finally I had the courage to have it checked.. for someone who’s afraid of needles I feel like it was an endless blood tests, ultrasound to biopsy, then the decision to remove it ASAP.. we found out it was Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma. I had to undergo Thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant."

As per Mayo Clinic, Thyroid cancer is a tumor that begins in the thyroid gland. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located just below Adam's apple at the base of the neck. Thyroid hormones regulate the heart rhythm, blood pressure, body temperature, and weight.

Some of its symptoms include:

A lump (nodule) that can be felt through the skin on your neck

Pain in your neck and throat

Changes to your voice, including increasing hoarseness

Difficulty swallowing

A feeling that close-fitting shirt collars are becoming too tight

Swollen lymph nodes in your neck

Miles Ocampo received support from her peers after revealing her Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma surgery

After sharing her medical diagnosis, Miles Ocampo thanked the medical staff, her friends, and her family for supporting her through the testing times. She added:

"A month after my operation, here I am embracing my journey and sharing it to all of you. I’ve been receiving messages from you guys who has the same situation with me that you’re inspired with what I went through, but sharing your experiences too and reading your comments inspired me too. You are not alone. Sending my love to everyone. Love and prioritize yourself."

Ocampo concluded her lengthy Instagram caption by reminding her fans not to make hurtful comments about other people's bodies.

“With or without any health conditions, no to body shaming. Be kind, always. Please.”

Aside from her followers, several fellow celebrities, including Kris Aquino, Maja Salvador, Bela Padilla, Maine Mendoza, Michelle Vito, etc., extended their support for Miles Ocampo in her Instagram post.

Born on May 1, 1997, Miles Ocampo is a native of Quezon City, Philippines. She rose to fame by starring in the comedy series Goin' Bulilit. She also appeared in Maalaala Mo Kaya and Home Sweetie Home. Aside from that, she also has acting credits in films like Paano Na Kaya and A Very Special Love.

On the personal front, Miles Ocampo has been in a relationship with actor Elija Canlas since 2021. The duo crossed each other's paths while starring in Paano ang Pangako? and also appeared in Over October's music video of Sandali Lang.

