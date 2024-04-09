Missy Elliott's ‘Out Of This World’ tour 2024: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Missy Elliott's ‘Out Of This World’ tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 4, 2024, to August 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. This will be the singer's first major tour of the year and her first headlining tour of her career.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Tampa, Newark, and Boston, among others. The tour was announced by Missy Elliott via a post on her official Instagram account on April 8, 2024.

The presale for the tour starts on April 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The first three presales available are the Verizon Up subscriber exclusive presale, the Timbaland fan club presale, and the Missy Elliott VIP package presale.

Artist presales will be available on April 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will also be available, which can be accessed with the code RIFF.

Also available at the same time will be Ticketmaster presales and local venue presales. The latter can be accessed via individual venue subscriptions or presale codes. General tickets will be available on April 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster, or other reputed ticket vendors. Ticket prices are not available as of the writing of this article.

Missy Elliott's ‘Out Of This World’ tour 2024: Dates and venues

Missy Elliott is embarking on a headlining tour across North America for the first time in her career, and she is bringing along special guests with her on said tour. The three supporting special guests on her tour are Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland.

The full list of dates and venues for Missy Elliott's ‘Out Of This World’ tour 2024 is given below:

July 4, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

July 6, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

July 9, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

July 11, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

July 13, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

July 16, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

July 18, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 20, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 21, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

July 24, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

July 25, 2024 — Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

July 27, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

August 1, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

August 2, 2024 — Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum

August 3, 2024 — Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

August 5, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

August 8, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

August 9, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

August 10, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

August 12, 2024 — Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center

August 15, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 17, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

August 19, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

August 22, 2024 — Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Missy Elliot went on a hiatus from music after being diagnosed with a severe version of Graves disease, a form of autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland and leads to hyperthyroidism.

Speaking about her experience at the Essence Magazine Black Women in Music event on January 25, 2018, at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, Missy Elliott stated:

"I was sick and I couldn't even lift a pen.My nervous system had broken all the way down. I didn't come up in here in a wheelchair. Nobody helped me get up here. I'm walking...by the grace of God. I was on medication for a short while but have been off it for quite some time now. I manage the condition through diet and exercise."

The singer returned to her career recently, collaborating with British band Flo on their single Fly Girl as well as with Anitta on her single Lobby. Missy Elliott also worked with Skrillex on the single Ratata.