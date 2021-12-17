Mistletoe in Montana cast list: Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry and others star in Lifetime's Christmas film

Lifetime's Mistletoe in Montana is now available to watch. The movie follows a ranch owner named Merry, who has been very unlucky in love. However, things are about to change when a single father named Mark books the ranch with his two children for the Christmas holidays.

With the holiday spirit on and love in the air, get ready to experience some romantic drama with Mistletoe in Montana. Here is a list of the cast members starring in Mistletoe in Montana.

Exploring the cast of 'Mistletoe in Montana'

Melissa Joan Hart as Merry

Melissa Joan Hart stars as Merry, the ranch owner in Mistletoe in Montana. Hart is an American actress, producer, and director. She had starred in titular roles in the sitcoms Clarissa Explains It All (1991–1994), Sabrina the Teenage Witch(1996–2003), and Melissa & Joey (2010–2015).

Hart also appeared in films Drive Me Crazy (1999), Nine Dead (2009), and God's Not Dead 2 (2016). She also became the first celebrity to win the $1,000,000 top prize for her charity, Youth Villages, on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Duane Henry as Mark Aguilar

Duane Henry plays Mark, the single father who books Merry's ranch for the Christmas holidays. Henry is an English actor. His most notable works include NCIS, Doctors, and W.E.

Henry has also made a variety of guest appearances on popular British television dramas like Doctor Who, The Bill, and The Cut, which earned him a nomination for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for Best Emerging Talent in 2010.

Michael Grant Terry as Freddy James

Michael Grant Terry is an American actor known for his recurring role as Wendell Bray on the Fox series Bones. In 2002, Terry was an apprentice at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival.

He worked on many main stage productions, and shortly after, he moved to Los Angeles, where he worked with Noah Wyle's The Blank Theatre Company.

Others in the cast of 'Mistletoe in Montana'

Other members of the cast of Mistletoe in Montana include Jamey Sheridan as Stan Cartwright, Danielle Larracuente as Laura Jones, Sam Marra as Jasper Yellow Springs, and Harley Bronwyn as Debbie Smith.

Watch Mistletoe in Montana on Lifetime now.

