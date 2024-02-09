Miu Miu x Church Shanghai Loafer: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer is one of the enticing pieces from the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2024 collection, blending the quintessential shoe design of Church and the creative diversity of Miu Miu.

The Shanghai loafer is a coveted footwear from the British brand Church, taking a new makeover in collaboration with Miu Miu. The loafer is designed with a walnut brown shade with beige linen textile, embracing the monk strap with a silver clasp.

The Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer first appeared at the Paris Fashion Week and is included in the spring-summer collection of the brand. Along with a suede loafer, this Shanghai loafer is available at the Miu Miu store for $1520.

Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer is retailing for $1520

The Shanghai loafers are quite notable footwear from the British brand Church, and its collaboration with Miu Miu blends the brand's craftsmanship and creative prowesses.

The Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer embarks an amalgamation of masculine and feminity while it ties the years-old heritage of Chruch with the modern tweaks of Miu Miu.

The sub-fashion label of the Prada Group, Miu Miu introduced the loafer on their website, stating:

"In Church's X Miu Miu Shanghai shoes, classic charm, and a deliberate vintage look are added to the contrast between masculine and feminine elements, the stylistic hallmark of Miu Miu collections."

Another brand from the collaboration, Chruch wrote:

"The perfect blend of modernity and refinement, Church's historical Shanghai style stars in the brand's second collaboration with Miu Miu, reinterpreting the context of heritage through a youthful and laid-back lens."

"Aged leather and traditional detailing juxtapose with a softer, rounded silhouette and new colour palette, blurring the lines between the formal and the informal, the natural and the mannered," it added.

The Miu Miu x Chruch Shanghai loafer is dressed in walnut brown, augmenting the luxurious appeal of the shoe. The shoe was originally released in 1929, setting a hallmark of the Shanghai boots from the brand.

The shoe embarks the archival model features like a raised toe, monk straps, perforation motifs, and fringes. All these features are reflected in this Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer with some tweaks.

The shoe boasts a walnut brown leather upper with a beige linen combination, seamlessly accentuating the creative touches of Miu Miu. In the leather upper, the textile engagement blends the softness with the sturdy aesthetics of the leather upper.

The leather strap with silver buckle enhances its overall look while the perforation design on the upper carries the years-old hallmark of Church. The sole unit is designed with lugged rubber, ensuring durability.

The Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer is available on the Miu Miu store, which first appeared on the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

More details on the Miu Miu Spring Summer Collection

Apart from this leather Shanghai loafer, Miu Miu includes a suede loafer in this Spring Summer collection, which comes in a cinnamon shade. The loafer, named faded suede, embarks the fading appearance throughout the shoe.

With the lace closure, this loafer boasts the eyelet details, retailing at $950. Apart from that, the collection garners an assortment of nylon swimsuits, suede belts, mohair tops, and so on.

Along with the mohair miniskirt, the collection includes nylon bracelets, pocket leather bags, and so on. The Miu Miu x Church Shanghai loafer is live in the store and one can obtain the pair for $1520.

