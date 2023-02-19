Mixed Baggage on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's new romantic comedy film, titled Mixed Baggage, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a woman who, while rushing to catch a flight, grabs the wrong bag. She later tries to return the bag to its owner, but the journey changes her life forever.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per UPtv:

''When Evie Jones accidentally grabs the wrong carry on bag on her flight, her quest to find the rightful owner leads to a series of misunderstandings, missed connections and, maybe, to the love of her life.''

The movie stars Leanne Lapp in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is directed by Farhad Mann and written by Ali Calamari.

UPtv's Mixed Baggage cast list: Leanne Lapp and others to star in new romantic comedy flick

1) Leanne Lapp as Evie Jones

Leanne Lapp stars in the lead role as Evie Jones in UPtv's Mixed Baggage. Lapp mistakenly picks up someone else's bag while rushing to catch a flight, which leads to a series of life-changing events. Evie is the protagonist of the film and it is her journey that forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Leanne Lapp looks in fine form in the film's sneak peek, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from Mixed Baggage, Lapp is known for her appearances in Love Amongst the Stars, A Vineyard Romance, and Five More Minutes, to name a few.

2) Spencer Lord as Jake Woodward

Actor Spencer Lord stars as Jake Woodward in the new romantic comedy movie. The bag that Evie mistakenly took belongs to Woodward, and it leads to a series of hilarious and life-changing events for both of them. Lord looks quite impressive in the film's sneak peek and shares sizzling onscreen chemistry with Leanne Lapp.

Spencer Lord's other notable film and TV acting credits include Family Law, Doomsday Mom, A Honeymoon to Remember, and many more.

3) Faith Wright as Olivia

Actress Faith Wright dons the role of Olivia in Mixed Baggage. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Faith Wright has previously been a part of numerous other films and TV shows like Peacemaker, A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, and Separate Sights, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Mixed Baggage features several other actors portraying significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Alex Barima as Raymond

Shannon Baker as Barbara

Shaughnessy Redden as Michael

Sophia Johnson as Krista

Katharine Isabelle as Lianne

UPtv released the official sneak peek of the film on February 15, 2023, and it offers a peek into the movie's overall tone. It shows a friendly interaction between the two lead characters, Evie and Jack.

The two seem to be attracted to each other, and the lead actors' onscreen chemistry further elevates the scene to a different level. Fans of UPtv's other romantic movies like Luckless in Love and The Holiday Swap will certainly love this film.

Don't forget to watch Mixed Baggage on UPtv on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

