UPtv's new Christmas film, The Holiday Swap, is set to air on the channel on Saturday, November 19, 2022. It tells the story of two strangers whose luggage mistakenly gets swapped at the airport. They now need to track each other down based on the contents of their luggage.

UPtv's official synopsis of the film states:

''When two strangers mistakenly pick up the wrong piece of luggage at the airport, each must use the intriguing contents within to track down the other’s whereabouts in time for Christmas.''

The film features Alex Paxton-Beesley and Morgan David Jones in the lead roles, along with various others essaying important supporting roles. The Holiday Swap is directed by Lane Shefter Bishop.

UPtv's The Holiday Swap cast: Alex Paxton-Beesley and others star in critical roles in the new holiday flick

1) Alex Paxton-Beesley as Ally

Alex Paxton-Beesley plays the role of Ally in The Holiday Swap. Ally's luggage gets mistakenly swapped at the airport, following which she tries to track down the person to retrieve her bag.

Paxton-Beesley seems to be playing the lead character in the film. Apart from The Holiday Swap, Paxton-Beesley has essayed various characters in various popular and acclaimed shows and films like Cardinal, Pure, The Strain, and Wynonna Earp, to name a few.

2) Morgan David Jones as Jack

Actor Morgan David Jones essays the character of Jack in the upcoming UPtv holiday film. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but based on the preview, David Jones seems to play one of the critical roles in the film. The actor has been a part of several other popular films and shows, like Ghost of Christmas Past, My Family's Other Family, Being Brave, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and many more.

3) Kym Wyatt McKenzie as Derek

Actor Kym Wyatt McKenzie portrays the role of Derek in The Holiday Swap. Not much is known about his character, but he appears in the preview briefly, wherein he talks to Ally about her lost luggage. Ally reveals that the misplaced luggage contains an engagement ring that looks similar to Derek's mother's ring.

Apart from The Holiday Swap, Wyatt McKenzie has starred in flicks like A Tiny Home Christmas, Christmas Beneath the Stars, and Designed With Love, to name a few.

Apart from the stars mentioned above, the movie also features various other actors playing pivotal supporting/minor roles like:

Vanessa Jackson as Lara

Julius Cho as Mei

Ian D. Clark as Henry

Samantha Walkes as Heidi

Cecilia Lee as Camille

Based on the synopsis and a preview shared on UPtv's official website, the film perfectly balances drama and comedy. It promises to deliver an emotionally rewarding and satisfying cinematic experience for viewers.

The actors are all in fine form, further elevating the film to a different level. Fans of UPtv's romantic movies like Infamously in Love and A Tiny Home Christmas will undoubtedly enjoy this one due to similarities in tone and theme.

Don't forget to watch The Holiday Swap on UPtv on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes