"You don't exist": Victim Molly Matheson's father calls out serial attacker Reginald Kimbro at trial

During the 2022 court hearing of serial r*pist and murderer of two, Reginald Kimbro, the victims' families addressed the criminal directly and called him out for his despicable actions.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Molly Matheson's father, David Matheson, spoke directly to Kimbro for a total of nine seconds. According to reports, he said,

"I honestly have nothing to say to you, you don’t exist."

About five years ago, in 2017, Reginald Kimbro brutally r*ped and murdered 22-year-old Molly Matheson inside her garage apartment in Fort Worth. The two had previously dated during their time as students at the University of Arkansas for a brief period and were not in touch when the incident occurred. A week later, he attacked, r*ped, and murdered Megan Getrum, 36, near her Plano home.

Kimbro's conviction only came as a plea deal when he confessed to the murders and four other s*xual assaults across different counties in Texas. He escaped the death penalty and is currently serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Here's everything that the victims' families said ahead of the upcoming NBC Dateline episode.

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault crimes.

The victims' families directly addressed Reginald Kimbro and the court audience in the 2022 trial

At the 2022 hearing of Reginald Kimbro, after he reportedly pleaded guilty to the murder of Molly Matheson and Megan Getrum and s*xual assaults of multiple other women, the victims' families stepped up and addressed the criminal directly in court.

The victim impact statement hearing was opened with Tracy Matheson's comments to Kimbro. Addressing the plea deal and the perpetrator, the mother said,

"Our decision to accept your guilty plea, allowing you to avoid the death penalty, has absolutely nothing to do with mercy. You have done nothing to deserve that. Instead, it has everything to do with silencing your voice. No longer will you be able to sit behind the lie of innocence."

Reginald Kimbro was implicated in three rapes: one at South Padre Island over spring break in 2014, one in Allen County the same year, and another in Plano in 2012. The 2017 attacks and murders came way afterward, given that authorities failed to take appropriate action against him in the earlier years, regardless of DNA evidence connecting him to the attacks.

Tracy added,

"When I kind of pieced all of that together, I was like ‘Wait, she could be alive had someone done their job, had someone believed."

She further added,

"Instead of doing their jobs, law enforcement agencies from across this state failed these women."

Noting that the detective involved in the 2012 Plano County case did not take any action, another survivor's mother stated:

"He had plenty of evidence and time to catch a killer. And he didn’t. It took us almost 10 years to finally get justice."

Megan Gretum's mother, Diane, addressed the courtroom, stating that her own life was "too short to spend any more time on him (Kimbro)." She further added,

"Today I’m going to walk out that door because I have mountains to climb, silly snacks to sample and people to love me that I love in return. And I’m leaving this behind."

Molly Matheson's father, David, praised the survivors, calling Reginald Kimbro a "coward"

David Matheson, Molly Matheson's father, took no more than nine seconds to briefly address the killer, Reginald Kimbro, calling him a "coward." David reportedly said,

"I honestly have nothing to say to you, you don’t exist. You don’t occupy any space in my head and you never will. You’re the definition of a coward."

The remainder of Matheson's speech was devoted to applauding the bravery of the s*xual assault survivors and criticizing the failure of law enforcement to locate and apprehend Reginald Kimbro sooner, despite the countless possibilities in the earlier years. David said:

"I do understand why women fear reporting to a system that does not protect them, this has to change. I hope you walk out of this courtroom knowing that you did make a difference and we do believe you and your efforts to bring this guy to justice will have a lasting impact on how the system looks at s*xual assault."

He further added:

"Molly’s brilliant, joy-filled bright light will shine over the darkness brought by your cowardly decision."

Catch the full case on NBC Dateline this Friday, September 23, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far