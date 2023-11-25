Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans of Godzilla are eagerly anticipating the release of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters explores the aftermath of Godzilla-Titans clashes in the 1950s and 2010s, unveiling the existence of formidable monsters. The series follows characters like Cate, grappling with shocking revelations after Godzilla's rampage in San Francisco.

What transpires is a captivating narrative of family secrets, concealed affiliations with the enigmatic Monarch organization, and the realm of monsters meticulously studied by Monarch. In this article, we go over the release date, time, and more.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4: Release Date and Time

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 is slated to have ‌10 episodes. With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4 scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, viewers can expect six more episodes, each contributing to the expanding Monsterverse.

While the exact release time has not been officially confirmed, Apple TV Plus typically unveils new content around the following times:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Friday, December 1, 2023.

12:00 a.m. Midnight Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, December 1, 2023.

5:00 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Friday, December 1, 2023.

6:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters - A Quick Recap

Taking place a year after the devastating G-Day attack in the 2014 film Godzilla, the plot centers around two siblings as they unveil their family's connections to the secretive Monarch organization. Cate (Anna Sawai), a schoolteacher from the Bay Area, embarks on a journey to Tokyo, driven by a quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding her late father.

In episode 3, titled Secrets and Lies, Lee, Cate, May, and Kentaro navigate the aftermath of escaping Monarch. Their journey takes them to South Korea in search of Du-Ho, facing threats from Tim and Duvall. The Alaska expedition reveals Hiroshi's survival, but a monstrous obstacle emerges, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

As Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4 unfolds, titled Parallels and Interiors, viewers can anticipate more revelations and twists in the aftermath of the Godzilla-Titans clash. Shaw guides the team to Alaska to locate Hiroshi, while Keiko, Lee, and Billy report their discoveries to General Puckett. The plot thickens, promising an exciting continuation of the Monarch saga.

The series, featuring a stellar cast including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, takes audiences on a globetrotting adventure.

For an extensive MonsterVerse marathon, viewers can explore additional films available online while waiting for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4:

Godzilla: Available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Kong: Skull Island: Stream it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Find it on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Accessible on Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Set for a theatrical release on April 12, 2024.

As Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4 approaches, fans can expect more monstrous revelations, complex narratives, and the relentless pursuit of truth in a world forever altered by the clash of titans. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4 airs on December 1, 2023, on Apple TV+.