Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 8 - Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

A wild ride through the Monsterverse in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is guaranteed on Apple TV+. This series takes its viewers on a thrilling journey after Godzilla wrecked San Francisco. The upcoming segment of the show is slated for release on Friday, December 29.

In episode 8, titled Birthright, dropping on December 29, 2023, things heat up, as fans finally get some answers before the big finale. As it explores family, legacy, and the mysterious Monarch organization, viewers get to follow the adventurous Cate on a globetrotting escapade.

This episode is 43 minutes long and holds all the secrets to the Monsterverse. It promises action-packed scenes, exciting plot twists, and the looming danger of monstrous threats, all building up to a jaw-dropping climax on January 12, 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 8 - Full release date with time for all major time zones

Episode 8 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, titled Birthright, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 29, 2023. The release times across different time zones ensure global viewers can experience the next thrilling installment simultaneously.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 9:00 am Eastern Time (ET) 12:00 am (Midnight) British Summer Time (BST) / GMT 5:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) / CEDT 6:00 am

Where can I watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters?

Fans can stream Monarch: Legacy of Monsters only on Apple TV+. To catch the latest episode 8 and other new instalments, one would need to subscribe to Apple TV+ and create an account on the platform.

What will happen in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 8?

In episode 8, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises to deliver pivotal moments and unravel more mysteries within the Monsterverse. Viewers can anticipate intense sequences, as the narrative builds towards the grand finale on January 12, 2024.

In the latest segment, Cate and May team up to track down Lee Shaw, and May turns down a deal. Verdugo kidnaps Tim, Cate, and Kentaro, while Cate strikes a deal with Verdugo, who lets May go. Meanwhile, Shaw and Duvall seize control of Monarch Outpost 88. Shaw and Duvall use new bombs to take out the Titan in Alaska, and Monarch takes some extreme measures.

What happened in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7?

May gets saved in this episode (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 7, Cate, Kentaro, and May reach the nearest airport where May is kidnapped due to her past involvement with a tech company named AET. Having discovered animal experiments conducted by AET, May interferes with their system, leading to her pursuit.

With a little help from Tim and Verdugo, they manage to save May, which prompts Monarch to come out of hiding and reveal themselves to the world. At the same time, Shaw and Duvall take over Monarch Outpost 88 and start using new bombs to take down and wipe out a titan up in Alaska.

The episode lays the groundwork for some big things happening in the ongoing battle against all sorts of threatening monsters.

How many episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will there be?

Kurt Russel joins the cast (Image via IMDb)

Season 1 has 10 episodes that are about 50 minutes each. The first episode came out on November 17, 2023, and the last one is set to air on January 12, 2024. The follows Cate and her brother as they explore their family's ties to the top-secret group Monarch.

The series boasts some talented actors like Kurt and Wyatt Russell, and it gives fans all the key details about the wild adventures they have with Monarch, like their encounters with Godzilla and other creatures.

Fans can rent all the Monsterverse movies on Apple TV+.