The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 5 recap: Candy's secret revealed

Released on August 18, 2023, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 5 was titled Part 5: Desert Oak. It was directed by Glendyn Ivin, while the script of the episode was written by Kirsten Fisher, Kim Wilson, and Sarah Lambert. This family drama narrates the story of a girl named Alice Hart who discovers the shocking secrets of her mysterious family.

Alice grows up with her grandmother, June, after the demise of her parents. However, June had hidden many secrets from her granddaughter. As time passed, Alice learned the truth of her existence and how her grandmother kept her in the dark for several years.

The latest episode of the show revealed that June's son, Clem, had a controversial relationship with Candy, who was one of the children June had adopted. She lived on the latter's flower farm.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 5 recap: Why did June tell his son to leave her house?

This episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart began with Alice giving a job interview. Since she was extremely knowledgeable about flowers, the interviewer was impressed with her skills. Alice informed the interviewer that it was her first job and she had no paperwork. Despite that, she managed to land the job.

June's partner, Twig, had set off to search for Alice. Meanwhile, it is revealed that June, who was Alice's grandmother, had hidden the fact that her grandson/Alice's biological brother was still alive. Aside from that, it also becomes clear that Alice's grandson Charlie had been adopted and raised by John and Sally.

Twig went straight to John and Sally's place and met with Charlie and told the teen that Alice had no clue that her brother was alive. This broke Charlie's heart. On the other hand, June learned that her cancer had spread and her health was deteriorating, and even though she knew that, she denied taking any medication.

June was looking at photographs of Charlie when Candy walked into her office. As the latter asked June questions about her grandson, she got shunned. June further said something hurtful to Candy. It was then revealed that Candy and Clem (June's son/Alice's father) had a thing when they were kids.

A flashback showed how one day June caught her son and Candy getting intimate. This horrified her as Candy was just 13 at that time, following which June told her son to leave her home. In the present, June realized she hurt Candy, so she apologized to her. The two women then embraced and set their differences aside.

Meanwhile, Alice, who had moved to a new town, had started seeing a guy named Dylan. She was initially dating Moss but broke things off with him. Alice's friend Lulu revealed that she and Dylan had previously dated. Lulu even advised Alice to be a little careful because Dylan was tough to deal with at times.

Soon after, Dylan and Alice went to the mountains and gazed at the stars. At this point, the later asked her boyfriend if he had brought Lulu to the same place, but Dylan became furious upon hearing the question and left. However, he soon came back and apologized for his behavior.

The episode ended with Alice opening up to Dylan, explaining how she set her home on fire when she was young, which led to the deaths of her parents. Since Alice was overwhelmed with emotions, Dylan comforted her.

More about The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The official synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart reads:

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

It further states:

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart was created by Sarah Lambert and based on a novel by Holly Ringland. It premiered on August 4, 2023, on Prime Video.