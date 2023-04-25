Who adopted Quincy Brown? Singer’s family explored as he’s set to narrate Paramount+’s Family Legacy season 1

Family Legacy, Paramount+ and MTV’s upcoming docuseries, is set to feature the kids of some of the greatest musicians of the 1990s. The upcoming series will provide viewers with a different type of insight about their favorite singers and band members as their children take center stage and open up about growing up in the spotlight.

These celebrity children will talk about having a famous personality as a parent, the challenges that come with it, and also about how these personalities are when the camera isn’t on them.

One of the celebrity kids set to appear in the upcoming series is Quincy Brown, who was adopted by Sean Diddy Combs when he was only three years old.

Quincy Brown’s family history explored ahead of his appearance in Family Legacy

The upcoming Paramount+ series, Family Legacy, will feature three of Sean Combs's children, one of whom was adopted at the age of three. The singer was born to Kim Porter and Albert Joseph Brown III in 1991 and lived with his mother once she separated from Albert.

Quincy’s biological father was born on June 4, 1968, and met Kim in 1989. Two years later, they welcomed Quincy into their lives. While it is unclear when the two broke up, Diddy and Kim started dating in the 90s and welcomed their first son, Christian, in 1998, who is also set to appear in Family Legacy. In 2018, Kim Porter passed away from a lung infection. At the time, Quincy was filming for a series called Star.

The singer is close to both of his fathers and has a huge family. On his biological father’s side, he has two brothers, Albert Brown IV and Devin Brown. From his mother’s side, the upcoming Family Legacy cast member has a younger half-brother and two half-sisters, and from his adoptive father’s side, Justin Combs, who will also appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show.

Quincy Brown opens up about the show

The upcoming cast member of the docuseries spoke to TV Insider about the show that is set to honor his father along with several other musical legends of the 1990s. He will be joined by his siblings Justin and Christian in the episode about Diddy. He described being a part of the series as “surreal” and added that it’s hard for him to open up because of the way the world sees his family.

He added:

"We’ve lived this life for so long that we have nothing but respect for evrey move made. To realise everything that was accomplished, there is truly a legacy."

As for seeing old footage during Family Legacy, he said that taking a trip down memory lane was “mind-boggling.” He added that a lot of times, one sees footage of themselves at a younger age, and it does something to them. He added that it’s almost like they were all under the same industry umbrella but also just “regular people” at the same time. He continued that it was fun to look back and that it was “cool” to see the history.

He added:

"It made me wonder as I was watching, “What was I doing after this?”"

Tune in on Tuesday, April 25, to watch the season premiere of Family Legacy on Paramount+ and MTV.

