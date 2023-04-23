Family Legacy cast list: Meet the celeb kids

Family Legacy, Paramount+’s upcoming docuseries will feature famous 90s kids. The series will showcase conversations with the children of some of the greatest musical artists and provide insights about what it was like for them to grow up while in the limelight.

The show will help fans get to know their favorite musicians from the point of view of their children and the challenges they face in the world today, having been associated with some big and heavy names.

Paramount+’s press release reads:

"Each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment's most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists."

Family Legacy is set to premiere in America and Canada on Tuesday, April 25, at 3 am ET on Paramount+.

Children of Brandy, Backstreet Boys, Biggie Smalls, and more set to star in Family Legacy

Paramount+’s upcoming docuseries will feature the children of some of the greatest musical icons of the 90s. Fans will get an intimate look at the lives of their favorite musicians and bands, as seen through the eyes of their children, for the first time ever on this show.

Andrew Hagar aka Drew Hagar

Sammy Hagar’s (Van Halen) son Andrew Hagar is an American singer and songwriter. He previously spent time working in the fields of journalism, video gaming, tequila business, and as an MMA and Kickboxing coach.

The Family Legacy cast member’s musical journey began in 2015 when he tried his hand at songwriting and formed the Appalachian Murder Bunnies with Kelly Kristofferson.

Bailey Cypheridge

Melissa Etheridge's daughter made the news in 2020 when she shared a heartfelt tribute for her late brother who passed away due to an overdose.

The 26-year-old wrote:

"I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

She graduated from The London School of Economics and Political Science on December 15, 2021.

Baylee Littrell

Brian Littrell's (Backstreet Boys) son Baylee Littrell is a Broadway actor, singer, and songwriter who starred in Broadway’s Disaster, which earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination. His debut album, 770-Country was released in 2019.

Briahna Fatone

Daughter of *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone is set to appear in Family Legacy. The 23-year-old is Kloey’s sister and Lance Bass’ goddaughter.

Christian Combs

The son of Sean “Diddy” Combs is a rapper who released Can’t Stop Won’t Stop in November 2022. As an actor, he is known for his roles in Dyad, We-Tang: An American Sage, and Pop Smoke.

Justin Combs

The actor was born in December 1993 and has been appearing on the small screen since he was 15 years old. Sean Combs son first gained fame by playing college football before he decided to get into the entertainment industry.

Quincy Brown

Quincy was born in 1991 and is Sean Combs’ adopted son. He is named after Quincy Jones, who was his father’s mentor. He was born to Porter and Albert Joseph Brown III and was a toddler when Porter began dating Diddy.

C.J. Wallace

The American actor who is set to appear in Family Legacy is the son of Notorious B.I.G. He is commonly known by his stage names Lil Biggie Smalls and Lil Biggie, after his father. He previously appeared in Notorious, Kicks, Everything Must Go, She’s Missing, and more.

Draven Bennington

Late Chester Bennington’s son from Linkin Park is an artist, musician, and actor who is set to appear in Family Legacy. He took to his Instagram to announce the show and stated that he’s “super excited” to be a part of the series.

He added:

"Thank you guys for letting me just talk about the good times with my dad!"

Nathan Morris II

The R&B singer is set to appear in Family Legacy. He is set to appear in the show along with several other musicians and famous bands’ legacies and children.

Sy’Rai Smith

Brandy’s daughter is set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ docuseries. The singer is 20 years old and has paved her own way despite growing up with an icon. The two relieved a duet, Nothing Without You for Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen remake in 2022.

Tron Austin

Rozonda Chilli Thomas’s son Tron is set to appear on Family Legacy. The artist, songwriter, and producer is a graduate of Full Sail University and releases music on Youtube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

