How did B. Smyth die? Cause of death explored as R&B singer passes away at 28

Hip hop and R&B recording artist B. Smyth recently passed away on November 17 at the age of 28. Smyth's brother, Denzil, revealed the news of his death on November 17 through social media. Denzil posted a video and wrote:

“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

Denzil continued by thanking everyone on behalf of his brother and his family for their love and support over all these years. He concluded by stating:

“We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

B. Smyth passed away due to pulmonary fibrosis

B. Smyth’s brother revealed that he was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, leading to his death. It has been confirmed that Smyth was in the ICU before his death. However, his health history is not available because of which it remains unknown when he was diagnosed with the disease.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when tissues are damaged and scarred. The thickened and stiff tissue makes it difficult for the lungs to work properly and as the problem worsens, breathing becomes difficult.

While there is no treatment available for lung damage caused by pulmonary fibrosis, medications and therapies can reduce the symptoms. People can also opt for a lung transplant.

Common signs and symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, dry cough, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, aching muscles and joints, and widening and rounding of the tips of the fingers and toes. It can be caused by long-term exposure to various toxins and pollutants like silica dust, asbestos fibers, hard metal dust, coal dust, grain dust, and bird and animal droppings.

Factors that can make anyone an easy target for the disease include age, smoking, occupations like mining, farming, and construction, cancer treatments, and genetic factors.

B. Smyth was famous for his hit singles

Born on March 12, 1994, B. Smyth started his music journey by sharing covers of different songs on YouTube. His style was always compared to Chris Brown and Usher.

He then signed a record deal with Motown Records in 2012 and his first single, Leggo, was released the same year. Smyth’s first EP, The Florida Files EP, was released in October 2013.

Smyth left Motown Records and joined ByStorm Entertainment and RCA Records. His next single, Creep, was released in December 2015.

