The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4 recap: Why did Alice leave the farm? 

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4, titled Part 4: River Lily, was released on Friday, August 11, on Prime Video. It was directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Kim Wilson and Sarah Lambert.

This episode saw Alice leave her grandmother's farm after she learned that a disturbing truth had been hidden from her for years. June had told Alice that her boyfriend had been deported but didn't reveal that it was she herself who had ordered it. Alice lost all faith in June.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 4 recap: Why was Twig furious at June?

This episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart kicked off with a time jump. It had been 14 years since Alice had been taken in by her grandmother June. However, there was animosity between the two women. One day, Alice discovered a secret June had been hiding from her for years.

Alice was hurt, furious, and disgusted at her grandmother. All her life, she had loved only one boy, Oggy. He was a European immigrant and had even informed Alice about the dangers of being deported.

The couple decided to get married and leave the country but a day before doing that, Oggy got deported back to his country. It was soon revealed that it was June herself who had ratted him out. She had even been preventing the lovers to contact each other even years after they were split.

Alice was heartbroken when she learned about it. She packed her bags and instantly left her grandmother's farm. She had taken a car but had no destination in mind. Alice just wanted to stay away from her grandmother and her farm.

While this was transpiring, June had to undergo surgery. Upon returning home, she and Twig saw that June's office had been ravaged and Alice was missing. Her worried grandmother called Sally and John to help. When she called the couple, the phone was received by her grandson/Alice's blood brother, Charlie.

Charlie tried to speak with his grandmother, but June blatantly ignored the teenager's attempts. Jack and Sally had adopted Charlie years ago. Alice had no clue she had a brother because June never told her about it. In fact, nobody on the flower farm was aware of Charlie's existence apart from June.

Twig, who never questioned June, learned from Sally that Charlie was alive and was treated poorly by June. She began investigating if Alice's grandmother had indeed hidden her brother from her. Her heart broke into a million pieces when she found the letters Charlie had written to her sister.

June made sure that the letters never reached Alice. This way the siblings could never interact. Twig finally confronted June for what she had done but the latter said that what she did was the best for their family. June even apologised to Twig but she harshly turned her down.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

According to Prime Video, the official synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart reads as:

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

It further continues:

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, and several others in key roles.