The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Complete release schedule, cast, synopsis, and more

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 4, 2023, on Prime Video. The show follows a girl named Alice Hart. At the age of 9, she lost both her parents to an uncanny fire and was sent to live with her grandmother, June Hart, at Thornfield flower farm. However, as time went by, she learned that her family had several traumatizing secrets waiting to be unearthed.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally, Leah Purcell as Twig, Frankie Adams as Candy, Alexander England as John, Charlie Vickers as Clem Hart, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart, Shareena Clanton as Ruby, and Sebastián Zurita.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video: Release schedule and plot explored

The upcoming Prime Video show is based on a novel of the same name by Australian author Holly Ringland. The story is set in the land down under and primarily shot in Sydney and New South Wales.

Here is the entire episodic schedule for the show,

August 4, 2023: Episodes 1, 2, and 3

August 11, 2023: Episode 4

August 18, 2023: Episode 5

August 25, 2023: Episode 6

September 1, 2023: Episode 7

Holly Ringland's book was adapted for the screen by Australian showrunner Sarah Lambert. The story focuses on Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alice Hart, an Australian woman with a mysterious story. She used to live with her parents, but when she was 9 years old, both her mother and father were killed in a dreadful fire.

After her parents passing, she began living with her grandmother, June Hart, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver. Alice gradually learned that her family had a haunting past and terrifying secrets that were waiting to be exposed.

Episode 3 of the show, titled Part 3: Lantern Bush, ended with Alice's parents, Agnes and Clem, leaving Thornfield flower farm. This farm had been owned by the Harts for generations but could only be passed on to a female heir. June's son, Clem, learned about this and got heartbroken. The couple's dream was to settle on the farm, but it had been shattered. With no other solution, Clem and Agnes decided to skip town.

In a recent interview with Parade, show lead Sigourney Weaver revealed which subject matter from the book and show moved her the most.

She said,

"I think the spirit of Holly’s book, and the spirit of the writing of these shows is, yes, these women have a history of damage, and yet when you are watching the show, for the most part, these women are so there for each other and there is so much humor and resiliency and Australian friendship."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

According to an Amazon Studio press release, the official synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart reads,

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

It further states,

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is directed by Glendyn Ivin.