The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episodes 1, 2, and 3 recap: How did Alice become an orphan? 

The first three episodes of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart recently released on Prime Video on August 4, 2023. The episodes were titled Part 1: Black Fire Orchid, Part 2: Wattle, and Part 3: Lantern Bush, and they were directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Kirsty Fisher and Sarah Lambert.

The episodes introduced viewers to the lead characters, Sigourney Weaver's June Hart and Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alice Hart. The series revolves around an orphan, and fans were given a glimpse into her life in the first three episodes of the show.

Alice's parents were killed in a house fire in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart shed light on the life of a young Alice. The story of her birth was narrated by her parents Agnes and Clem. The couple was about to have another baby but things did not go as planned.

Clem was abusive towards his wife and daughter and one day, when Alice went to the library without informing him, he beat her severely. The birth of her sibling was drawing near and her parents were busy making arrangements for the same. However, Alice's life turned upside down when she went to the barn and accidentally started a fire.

The flames spread within minutes, leading to the death of both her parents. Alice was also severely injured in the fire. The young girl's paternal grandmother, June, visited the hospital and learned that her son and daughter-in-law had died. She was also told that the couple's baby had been born but his survival was not guaranteed.

A librarian named Sally took an interest in Alice and began caring for her after the latter's grandmother decided not to look after her granddaughter. However, June later changed her mind and took custody of Alice. She packed Alice's things in the hospital and took her home. The child was still traumatized by the horrific death of her parents and didn't interact too much with the people around her.

The episode ended with June and Alice in their new home. The former loaded a shotgun and went out on the farm after she learned that there was an intruder who was potentially after Alice. She wanted to protect her granddaughter from the world.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

The official synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart as per Prime Video reads:

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

It further states:

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart, Asher Keddie as Sally, Leah Purcell as Twig, and several others. Executive producers of the series include Sigourney Weaver, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin, and Lucinda Reynolds.