Why did Alycia Debnam-Carey quit Fear The Walking Dead after 7 seasons? Cause and upcoming project explored

Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead, bids farewell to the horror show after seven seasons. The actress officially announced her exit via a post on Instagram.

Fear the Walking Dead, which premiered back in 2015, is a spinoff of the iconic AMC horror show, The Walking Dead. In her most recent appearance, Debnam-Carey's character was involved in a devastating fight with a zombie. After being bitten by the latter, Alycia battles a fever that would turn her into a zombie. After surviving the deadly fever, Alycia leaves to help others.

News of her exit arrives after it was announced earlier this month that the actress will be joining Hulu's upcoming show, Saint X. Read further ahead to see Alycia's Instagram post and learn about her final appearance on the show, her upcoming project and more.

Reasons behind Alycia Debnam-Carey's departure from Fear The Walking Dead

Alycia Debnam-Carey shared a post on Instagram officially announcing her exit from Fear the Walking Dead after seven seasons. In the emotional post, the actress mentioned that it was time for her to ''move on as an actor and as a person.'' She also mentioned that the showrunners have found a ''fitting way'' to conclude Alicia's story, describing it as ''beautiful, hopeful, and elusive.''

Her character Alicia Clark received widespread critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the most beloved characters on the show. Sunday's rollercoaster episode, titled Amina, saw Clark struggling to fight off a zombie before being bitten and infected with a fever that would turn her into one. Later, after saving Strand, Alicia tells him that she saved him so that he can do what she doesn't have time left to do. As Alicia takes a raft alone to save people headed towards the burning Tower, fearing she might not survive the voyage, an emotional Strand bids goodbye to her.

The next morning, Alicia wakes up to find she's survived the fever and carries on her mission to save the people who heard her message and ensure they have a safe place to go to. The episode received critical acclaim for its writing and emotional depth, with Debnam-Carey's performance being the highlight.

Alycia Debnam-Carey in Hulu's Saint X

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Fear the Walking Dead star is set to join the cast of Hulu's upcoming show, Saint X, replacing Victoria Pedretti in the lead role. Saint X is a psychological thriller about the mysterious death of a young woman during a vacation in the Caribbean. The story focuses on how the tragic event led the victim's sister into a frightening path as she sets out to pursue the truth.

Written by Leila Gerstein, the series is based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name, which received widespread acclaim from critics. The series will be directed by Dee Rees while ABC Signature will be producing it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far