Monsieur Spade Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monsieur Spade Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, the next episode will escalate tension in Bozouls as Spade makes his move to hunt for the truth, starting with finding the killer of the six nuns.

Spade finds it surprising that the murders are somehow connected with Phillipe, who is involved in something way worse. Additionally, the detective was also attacked in broad daylight, and as he conjectured, it was just a warning from the attacker.

Ending with a massive cliffhanger, the series has left the audience with so many questions, intrigued to uncover the mystery. Follow along with this article to learn more about Monsieur Spade Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Monsieur Spade Episode 3 be released

As stated above, Monsieur Spade Episode 3 will be released this Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the U.S. at 9 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, January 28, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch Monsieur Spade Episode 3

Monsieur Spade Episode 3 and all the latest episodes will be streamed on AMC+ for fans in the U.S. and will be rerun throughout the week on the AMC network.

Due to the limited service of AMC+, the series was only available in the U.S. However, now international viewers can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Acorn TV, and more.

A brief recap of Monsieur Spade Episode 2

After discovering that Teresa was missing from her room, Spade headed to the convent, believing that she intentionally left on her own. While going through Mother Superior’s cabinet, Spade was surprised to see that there were only five files on the nuns, and one was missing.

He eventually ran into Teresa at the bell tower, where she was forcibly smoking cigarettes out of rage and disappointment. Spade also found strange scribblings on the wall but couldn’t manage to decipher them. While heading back home with Teresa, Spade was attacked by someone who completely concealed their identity.

Regardless of the danger, Spade decided to chase the attacker, but unfortunately, they got away. After reaching home, he ran into Patrice and briefed him on the incident. Later, Spade met Henri, who successfully managed to look in Phillipe’s files and discovered that he was a spy.

Henri also found out that there were rumors of Phillipe hiding some young Algerian woman. After meeting Dr. Simon, Spade requested to see the bodies of the nuns, only to learn that they were bagged to be transported to Paris.

Additionally, as per the ministry’s orders, no one was allowed to touch the bodies. However, Simon broke the protocol and found a necklace with a locket on the sixth nun, whose files were missing.

At his station, Patrice was going through the pictures of his old pals who were a crucial part of a resistance group in which Mother Superior was also a pivotal member before she became a nun. A brief flashback showed Mother Superior and Patrice engaged in a heated argument, where the former told the latter not to kill Phillipe.

An officer from the Interior Ministry came to Patrice with the orders to supervise the transport of the bodies to Paris. As Patrice was against it, given Mother Superior was once his friend, he decided to take care of the case on his own and sent the inspector back by threatening him.

George and his mother, Cynthia, paid a visit to Spade’s mansion to have a look inside, to which he agreed. However, Spade eventually got suspicious of Cynthia after she started inquiring about Phillipe’s whereabouts. Later, Spade and Teresa headed to the spot from where the attacker shot their car.

As Spade had his suspicion that Teresa was hiding something, the latter revealed that she had witnessed the murders. She further explained that the violent monk had a gun and was interrogating the nuns about some boy.

The monk also caught Teresa, but she managed to make an escape by stabbing him with her knife. The episode ended with Marguerite conversing with some man regarding her business, who eventually found a young boy hiding in the closet with a gun.

What to expect from Monsieur Spade Episode 3

As seen in the Monsieur Spade Episode 3 preview, Spade and Patrice will be having an audience with the Bishop, where they will be questioned about the recent tragedy. The episode will also introduce Zayd, the boy shown in the cliffhanger, who is the very reason behind the murders and is connected to Phillipe in some way, given he was the one who hid him and his mother in the convent.

With Phillipe being a major piece to this puzzle, Spade is getting impatient to meet him upfront, and it can be anticipated that the two might eventually run into each other in Monsieur Spade Episode 3.

