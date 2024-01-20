Monsieur Spade: Full list of cast in the series

Scott Frank and Tom Fontana’s neo-noir crime drama Monsieur Spade made its global debut on AMC+ on January 14, 2024. The series follows the fictional private detective, Sam Spade, from Samuel Dashiell Hammett’s novel The Maltese Falcon, which was released in 1930.

The crime drama is announced to be a limited series, boasting six episodes that will run from January 14 to February 18, 2024. Clive Owen is starring in Monsieur Spade as the titular detective, and besides the acclaimed actor, the show features a bright cast of both English and French actors. Follow along with the article to learn about the cast of the show.

All primary cast of Monsieur Spade

1) Clive Owen as Sam Spade

Clive Owen as Sam Spade (Image via AMC+)

Clive Owen, who has recently won the hearts of many with his portrayal of Andy Ronson in A Murder at the End of the World, is back again as the main character, Sam Spade, in Monsieur Spade. As described in the show's logline, Sam has left his detective life behind and is now enjoying his retirement in Bozouls, France.

However, things take a drastic turn after the secrets of the town emerge, forcing him to put on his detective hat once again.

2) Cara Bossom as Teresa

Cara Bossom as Teresa (Image via AMC+)

Cara Bossom, known for earning her big break at the age of eleven by playing Ève in Radioactive, will be portraying the role of Teresa in the series. Cara’s character is the daughter of the nomad Philippe Saint Andre. Initially, Spade was paid to hand young Teresa over to Jean-Pierre, but her father wasn’t there to receive her, and her grandmother simply declined to take her in.

3) Denis Ménochet as Patrice Michaud

Denis Ménochet as Patrice Michaud (Image via AMC+)

Denis Ménochet plays the Chief of Police, Patrice Michaud, in Monsieur Spade. Ménochet is best known for his role as Perrier LaPadite in Quentin Tarantino’s film Inglourious Basterds, for which he even won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

4) Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux

Louise Bourgoin as Marguerite Devereaux (Image via AMC+)

Louise Bourgoin plays Marguerite Devereaux, who is a co-owner of a club with Sam Spade. Marguerite is also the ex-wife of Jean-Pierre Devereaux in the series. The French actress is best known for playing the lead character Sandrine in I Am a Soldier, for which she also won the award as Best Actress at the Cabourg Film Festival.

5) Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle

Chiara Mastroianni as Gabrielle (Image via AMC+)

Chiara Mastroianni is the French actress and singer known for earning her first César Award nomination for her first feature film appearance in My Favorite Season, where her mother, Catherine Deneuve, played the lead. The actress will play the late wife of Sam Spade, Gabrielle, in Monsieur Spade,

6) Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux

Stanley Weber as Jean-Pierre Devereaux (Image via AMC+)

Stanley Weber, the French actor and director known for performing in Borgia as Juan Borgia, will play Jean-Pierre Devereaux. Weber’s character is Marguerite's husband, who doesn’t like Sam and wants him to sell half of the club so he can get out of his life forever.

7) Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons

Matthew Beard as George Fitzsimmons (Image via AMC+)

Matthew Beard plays George Fitzsimmons, an artist who wants to make a painting of Spade’s property. Beard is best known for his role in the British-Austrian procedural drama Vienna Blood, in which he plays Max Liebermann.

8) Jonathan Zaccaï as Philippe Saint Andre

Jonathan Zaccaï plays one of the major villains in the series, Philippe Saint Andre, the father of Teresa and enemy of Sam Spade. The Belgian actor and director is known for winning the Magritte Award in the Best Actor category for his role, Pierre, in Private Lessons.

9) Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons

Rebecca Root as Cynthia Fitzsimmons (Image via AMC+)

Rebecca Root will be playing the character Cynthia Fitzsimmons, George's mother. Root is known for her playing the lead character, Judy, in BBC Two’s Boy Meets Girl.

Additional cast

Below is the list of the recurring cast in Monsieur Spade:

Inès Melab as Gazala

Clotilde Mollet as Helena Thibaut

Oscar Lesage as Henri

Hazem Hammad as Samir

Frank Williams as Maurice Michaud

Ismaël Berqouch as Zayd

Caroline Silhol as Audrey Saint-André

Eric Colonge as Edgar - The Cafe Owner

Roméo De Lacour as Basem

Fannie Lineros as Widow Huchet

Melha Mammeri as Baker's wife

Martine Schambacher as Mother Superior

Luke Tinson as Mendicant Monk

Benjamin Duc as Anatole

About Monsieur Spade

The official logline by AMC describes the plot of Monsieur Spade as such:

The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Clive Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet.

It continues:

But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.