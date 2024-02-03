Monsieur Spade Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monsieur Spade Episode 4 will be released on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 9 pm ET. With Spade’s life hanging in the balance, the series has just escalated the tension, gripping viewers with anticipation. As seen in the latest installment, the mysterious child, Zayd, was revealed to be Mahdi, described as a prominent figure in Islamic eschatology.

In the Islamic faith, Mahdi is prophesied to appear at the “End of Time” to save the world from evil and wash away sins. Given Zayd’s existence threatens the Church, his life in Bozouls is indeed in danger.

However, why the child is so important to Phillipe and where he stands in all of this ruckus have yet to be unveiled. Follow along with the article to learn more about Monsieur Spade Episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsieur Spade. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Monsieur Spade Episode 4 be released

As mentioned above, Monsieur Spade is slated to be released this Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the U.S. at 9 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, February 4, 2024 4 pm

Where to watch Monsieur Spade Episode 2

AMC+ will stream Monsieur Spade Episode 4 and all the latest episodes for fans in the U.S. and will rerun throughout the week on the AMC network. Due to the limited AMC+ service, international viewers can catch the latest episodes of the crime drama on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, Acorn TV, and more.

A brief recap of Monsieur Spade Episode 3

Monsieur Spade Episode 3 kicked off with Spade breaking a deal with Phillipe by handing him over some money to stop blackmailing Gabrielle and to leave the town, which he refused to do. Back in the present, Spade joined Patrice to meet the Bishop to learn about the captured monk, and there they also encountered Father Morgan from the U.S.

The Bishop refused to share details about the monk, which enraged Patrice and Spade, but later, Morgan decided to help them by revealing the culprit's name to be Friar Angelo. As per Morgan’s knowledge, Angelo was sent to Bozouls by a secret society in the Vatican to kill the child.

Later, Spade tried to learn about the connection between the boy and Phillipe through Theresa, but the details weren’t enough to help him move forward in his investigation. He later approached the doctor, seeking assistance in arranging a direct meeting with Phillipe.

Spade devised a plan to disseminate a false rumor about Theresa being shot to Audrey. The intention was to prompt Audrey to call his son, providing Spade with the opportunity to meet him. Surprisingly, the plan worked as Phillipe called Spade to meet him at the cemetery.

However, Spade realized that he had been tricked when he discovered that Phillipe hadn’t shown up. He later rushed back to his home and found everything was normal. However, eventually, after a few minutes, Spade’s suspicions were proven right when someone attacked him.

The episode also saw George and his apparent mother spying on Spade’s house, Zayd being taken by some refugees in Bozouls, who proclaim the kid to be Mahdi, and a few blasts from the past moments.

What to expect from Monsieur Spade Episode 4

Monsieur Spade Episode 4 preview sees Spade finally catching the attacker, but surprisingly, he wasn’t Phillipe. However, the assailant is now bound to reveal his intentions, courtesy of Spade’s interrogation style. Additionally, the episode will also reveal who George and Cynthia really are and why they are spying on Spade. New revelations are anticipated to shake the foundations of Bozouls.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Monsieur Spade as 2024 progresses.